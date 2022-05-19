Atletico Mineiro vs Independiente prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2021-22

Seeking to confirm their place in the knockout stages of the Copa Libertadores, Atletico Mineiro play host to Independiente at the Estadio Mineirao on Thursday.

The Ecuadorian outfit have failed to win any of their last three group outings and will look to end this dry spell and keep their qualification hopes alive.

Atletico Mineiro returned to winning ways in the Brasileiro Serie A as they secured a 2-0 victory over Atlético Goianiense last Saturday.

Prior to that, they were on a four-game winless run in the league, picking up three draws and losing one in that time.

Atletico Mineiro have now turned their sights to the Copa Libertadores, where they have enjoyed an unbeaten campaign so far and sit at the top of Group D with eight points from four games.

Meanwhile, Independiente are currently on a run of three matches without a win in the Copa Libertadores, picking up two draws and losing one since their opening-day 2-0 win over Thursday’s hosts.

With five points from four games, they currently sit third in the group standings, two points off Tolima in the second knockout-stage qualification spot.

Independiente head into this game fresh off the back of picking up a fifth straight win in the Ecuadorian top flight and will look to carry on with that momentum.

Atletico Mineiro vs Independiente Head-To-Head

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with both sides picking up one win apiece from their previous three meetings. The spoils have been shared once in that time.

Atletico Mineiro Form Guide: W-D-L-W-D

Independiente Form Guide: W-W-L-W-D

Atletico Mineiro vs Independiente Team News

Atletico Mineiro

Dodô, Eduardo Vargas and Mariano are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out this game.

Injured: Dodô, Eduardo Vargas, Mariano

Suspended: None

Independiente

The visitors will be without Nicolas Previtali, who is set to sit out his seventh consecutive game through injury. Mateo Carabajal is currently suspended.

Injured: Nicolas Previtali

Suspended: Mateo Carabajal

Atletico Mineiro vs Independiente Predicted XI

Atletico Mineiro Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Everson; Igor Rabello, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso, Guilherme Arana; Jair, Allan; Federico Zaracho, Ignacio Fernandez, Keno; Hulk

Independiente Predicted XI (3-4-3): Wellington Ramírez; William Vargas, Richard Schunke, Luis Segovia; Pedro Perlaza, Fernando Gaibor, Cristian Pellerano, Billy Arce; Junior Sornoza, Luis Ortiz, Jonathan Bauman

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

Atletico Mineiro vs Independiente Prediction

With just one home defeat in almost a year, Atletico Mineiro have turned their home turf into a fortress. They take on an Independiente side who have struggled to get going in the continental tournament. We are backing the Brazilian outfit to make use of their home advantage once again and claim all three points.

Prediction: Atletico Mineiro 2-0 Independiente

Edited by Peter P