Atletico Mineiro vs Palmeiras Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd August 2023

Atletico Mineiro are set to play Palmeiras at the Estádio Governador Magalhães Pinto on Thursday in the first leg of the Round of 16 in the Libertadores.

Atletico Mineiro come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Flamengo in their most recent game. Second-half goals from Uruguayan midfielder Giorgian de Arrascaeta and young right-back Wesley Franca sealed the deal for Flamengo. Former Bayer Leverkusen forward Paulinho scored the goal for Atletico Mineiro.

Palmeiras, on the other hand, beat America-MG 4-1 in their most recent game. Goals from centre-back Murilo Cerqueira and attacker Artur and a brace from Brazil international Rony ensured victory for Palmeiras.

Atletico Mineiro vs Palmeiras Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 35 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Atletico Mineiro have won 12 games, lost nine and drawn 14.

Attacker Hulk has managed eight goal contributions in 14 league starts for Atletico Mineiro this season.

Forward Paulinho has scored four goals in 14 league starts for Atletico Mineiro this season.

Attacker Artur has managed six goal contributions in 16 league starts for Palmeiras this season.

Midfielder Raphael Veiga has seven goal contributions in 12 league starts for Palmeiras this season.

Atletico Mineiro vs Palmeiras Prediction

Atletico Mineiro are 13th in the league, and have not won any of their last five league games. Football fans might have heard of Hulk, who has gained a cult following in the sport due to his name and frame; the 37-year old in his prime represented clubs like Porto, Zenit Saint Petersburg and Shanghai SIPG, and was also a regular feature in the Brazil national team for a brief period of time.

They also possess players like Cristian Pavon, an Argentina international, and Paulinho in the squad.

Palmeiras, on the other hand, are 3rd in the league, and have won two of their last five league games. Attacker Artur has made a good start to his campaign; the former Red Bull Bragantino star could prove to be crucial in this encounter. Also in their ranks is Endrick, the future Real Madrid star who looks to be the next big thing from Brazil.

Atletico Mineiro will hope to get back to form, but Palmeiras to edge to a victory here.

Prediction: Atletico Mineiro 0-2 Palmeiras

Atletico Mineiro vs Palmeiras Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Palmeiras

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Palmeiras to keep a clean sheet- yes