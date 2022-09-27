Atletico Mineiro vs Palmeiras Prediction and Betting Tips | September 28, 2022 

Atletico Mineiro will host Palmeiras at the Governador Magalhaes Pinto on Wednesday (September 28) night in the Brasileiro Serie A.

The Galo have struggled of late and have largely floundered in their title defense this season. They were beaten 1-0 by Avai in their last league outing, falling to a penalty early after the restart and failing to maximise their possessional dominance in the second half. Atletico have picked up 40 points from 27 games this season. Sitting seventh in the league standings, they will now look to return to winning ways here.

Palmeiras, meanwhile, are enjoying a solid run of results and appear to have shaken off their Copa Libertadores disappointment as they continue their pursuit of the league title. They beat Santos 1-0 in their last game. Miguel Merentiel came off the bench to score the winner with his maiden home strike for the club.

The visitors sit atop the league table with 57 points from 27 games and will look to add to that tally.

Atletico Mineiro vs Palmeiras Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 43 meetings between Atletico and Palmeiras. The hosts have a better record with 15 wins, while the visitors have won 12 times. There have been 16 draws between the two teams.

Abel Ferreira's men won on penalties in their last game in this fixture, ending a seven-game winless run against Atletico.

The Galo are unbeaten in their last four home games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last 14.

Palmeiras have the best offensive and defensive record in the Brasileiro Serie A, with 44 goals scored and 19 conceded.

Atletico have picked up 19 points at home this season, ranking them 14th in the Serie A.

The Verdao are the only team in the Brazilian top flight yet to taste defeat on the road this season.

Atletico Mineiro vs Palmeiras Prediction

Atletico are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just two of their last 12 games across competitions. They are winless in their last six games at home and could struggle here.

Palmeiras, meanwhile, are on a run of consecutive victories and have lost just one of their last 17 games. They have struggled away from home recently but should return to winning ways here.

Prediction: Atletico Mineiro 0-1 Palmeiras

Atletico Mineiro vs Palmeiras Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Palmeiras

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but two of the last eight matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have found the back of the net in just three of their last nine matchups.)

