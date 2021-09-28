Atletico Mineiro vs Palmeiras prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores Semi-Finals 2021

Atletico Mineiro take on Palmeiras at the Estadio Governador Magalhaes Pinto in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores semi-finals on Wednesday.

With the first leg ending 0-0, both sides are in a perfect position to advance to the finals of the competition.

Atletico Mineiro have been flying of late. Cuca's side are on a great run of form, unbeaten in their last 12 games across all competitions. The Alvinegro will be confident of getting past Palmeiras on Wednesday and booking a place in the finals of the Copa Libertadores.

Palmeiras have faltered of late and have only managed to win two of their last five fixtures across all competitions. Abel Fereira's side are heading into the game off the back of a 2-1 loss against Corinthians and will hope to bounce back with a win against Atletico Mineiro on Wednesday.

Both sides will be desperate to win the game and that should make Wednesday's clash an enthralling matchup.

Atletico Mineiro vs Palmeiras Head-to-Head

Atletico Mineiro have a slight edge based on the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won two of their last five meetings, with Palmeiras only winning one.

The two sides have already met twice this season, most recently in the 0-0 draw in the first leg of the semi-final. Atletico Mineiro did, however, win 2-0 against Palmeiras in the league last month with a brace by Jefferson Savarino securing the three points on the night.

Atletico Mineiro Form Guide: W-W-W-D-D

Palmeiras Form Guide: W-L-W-D-L

Atletico Mineiro vs Palmeiras Team News

Diego Costa will be a huge miss for Atletico Mineiro

Atletico Mineiro

Atletico Mineiro have no new injury worries following their 0-0 draw against Sao Paulo last time out.

Diego Costa and Jefferson Savarino are still out injured, while Keno is suffering with illness.

Injured: Diego Costa, Jefferson Savarino

Doubtful: Keno

Suspended: None

Palmeiras

Palmeiras will have a full strength side to choose from for the game on Wednesday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atletico Mineiro vs Palmeiras Predicted XI

Atletico Mineiro Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Everson; Guilherme Arana, Junior Alonso, Nathan, Guga; Allan, Tche Tche; Eduardo Vargas, Nathan, Ignacio Fernandez; Hulk

Palmeiras Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Weverton; Renan Victor, Luan Garcia, Gustavo Gomez, Gabriel Menino; Patrick Carreiro, Danilo; Dudu, Gustavo Scarpa, Wesley; Luiz Adriano

Atletico Mineiro vs Palmeiras Prediction

The two sides are in contrasting runs of form and that should come to the fore on Wednesday.

Also Read

We predict Atletico Mineiro will win the game and advance to the finals of the Copa Libertadores.

Prediction: Atletico Mineiro 2-1 Palmeiras

Edited by Peter P