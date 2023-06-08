Atletico Mineiro vs RB Bragantino Prediction and Betting Tips | June 10th 2023

Atletico Mineiro will entertain RB Bragantino at the Estádio Mineirão in the Brazilian Serie A on Saturday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last five league outings, recording four wins in that period. In their previous outing, Hulk's 27th-minute goal helped them record a 1-0 away win over Cruzeiro. They are in third place in the league table, trailing league leaders Botafogo by four points.

The visitors suffered their first defeat in six league games last week, falling to a 2-1 away loss against Fluminense. They trail the hosts by just four points but are in 11th place in the league table.

Atletico Mineiro vs RB Bragantino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off six times in Serie A, with their first meeting dating back to 2020. The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten run against the visitors, with a couple of wins to their name and four games ending in draws.

Both of Atletico's wins have come at home and the last two meetings between them have ended in 1-1 draws.

Atletico have won five of their last six home games in all competitions. The visitors, meanwhile have just one win in their last six away games.

Atletico have recorded seven wins in their last nine games in all competitions.

The visitors have outscored the hosts 14-13 in nine league games this season. The hosts have the better defensive record, conceding seven goals while the visitors have let in 13 goals.

Three of the last four meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

The visitors are winless in their four away games in the Brazilian Serie A this season, though they have scored six goals in that period.

Atletico Mineiro vs RB Bragantino Prediction

Galo have an unbeaten record against the visitors and will look to keep that streak intact. They have suffered just a couple of defeats at home in all competitions this season and look to be in good touch at the moment.

The Red Bulls have been slightly inconsistent this season and after three wins in a row, they are winless in their last two outings. Considering their winless run against the hosts, we expect Mineiro to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Atletico Mineiro 2-1 RB Bragantino.

Atletico Mineiro vs RB Bragantino Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Mineiro to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Hulk to score or assist any time - Yes

