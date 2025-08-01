Atletico Mineiro vs Red Bull Bragantino Prediction and Betting Tips | August 3rd 2025

Atletico Mineiro will host Red Bull Bragantino at the Arena MRV on Sunday in another round of the 2025 Brasileirao Série A campaign. The hosts will be desperate to return to winning ways to avoid dropping further down the league table.

Atletico-MG suffered a 1-0 loss to league leaders Flamengo in their last league outing, marking their third consecutive league defeat, leaving the hosts in 13th position after 15 league games played. The Roosters managed to get one back over Flamengo in the first leg of the domestic cup during the week and will hope to build momentum from that game when they return to league action on Sunday.

Red Bull Bragantino are in even worse form compared to Sunday's hosts, having won just one of their last seven games across all competitions, a run of form that has seen them fall behind in the title race. Bragantino’s last league fixture saw the visitors suffer a disappointing 3-1 loss away to relegation-threatened Fortaleza, but the side will hope to bounce back this weekend by getting a result against a side in equally poor form.

Atletico Mineiro vs Red Bull Bragantino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 20th meeting between the sides. Atletico-MG have won seven of those games, 11 ended in draws, while Red Bull have won only one.

Five of the last 10 editions of this fixture have ended in draws.

The hosts have scored an impressive nine goals across the last five editions of this fixture.

Bragantino are winless across the last 10 meetings between the sides despite getting on the scoresheet in nine of those games.

Both sides have scored the same number of league goals as they have conceded so far this season: Atletico Mineiro (16) and Red Bull (20).

Atletico Mineiro vs Red Bull Bragantino Prediction

The hosts are favorites going into the weekend courtesy of their dominant record in previous editions of this fixture, but will have to improve on their recent lapses to get all three points.

Massa Bruta will need to be at their best to get all three points, but are likely to take advantage of their better offensive record to get a point.

Prediction: Atletico Mineiro 1-1 Red Bull Bragantino

Atletico Mineiro vs Red Bull Bragantino Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts’ last five games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in four of the visitors' last six games)

