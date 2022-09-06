Atletico Mineiro vs Red Bull Bragantino Prediction and Betting Tips | September 7th 2022

Atletico Mineiro and Red Bull Bragantino square off at the Estádio Mineirão as round 26 of the Brasileiro Serie A gets underway on Wednesday.

The visitors will head into the midweek clash seeking to get one over the Alvinegro, having failed to win their last five encounters since 2020.

Atlético @Atletico DM informa!



O atacante Hulk teve uma pequena lesão muscular na panturrilha esquerda e já iniciou tratamento na fisioterapia. DM informa!O atacante Hulk teve uma pequena lesão muscular na panturrilha esquerda e já iniciou tratamento na fisioterapia. 🏥 DM informa!O atacante Hulk teve uma pequena lesão muscular na panturrilha esquerda e já iniciou tratamento na fisioterapia. 💪 https://t.co/1amgmLGaJw

Atletico Mineiro returned to winning ways on Sunday as they saw off Atletico Goianiense 2-0 at the Atlético Clube Goianiense.

They have now returned home, where they are currently on a five-game winless run in all competitions, picking up two draws and losing three.

With 39 points from 25 games, Atletico Mineiro are currently seventh in the Serie A table, three points off Athletico Paranaense in the final Copa Libertadores playoff spot.

Atlético @Atletico



Bora lotar o



Saiba mais: Já são mais de 19.000 ingressos vendidos para a partida de quarta, contra o RB Bragantino.Bora lotar o @Mineirao em busca de mais uma vitória, Massa! 🏟️Saiba mais: bit.ly/3AIMzMa Já são mais de 19.000 ingressos vendidos para a partida de quarta, contra o RB Bragantino. 🐔Bora lotar o @Mineirao em busca de mais uma vitória, Massa! 🏟️🔗 Saiba mais: bit.ly/3AIMzMa https://t.co/6D8E2CjGIA

Elsewhere, Red Bull Bragantino bottled a two-goal lead to settle for a 2-2 draw with league leaders Palmeiras.

They have now failed to win their last five games, picking up two draws and losing three since July’s 1-0 win over Juventude.

With 32 points from 25 games, Red Bull Bragantino are currently 10th in the league table, level on points with 11th-placed Goias.

Atletico Mineiro vs Red Bull Bragantino Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the sixth-ever meeting between the two Serie A sides, with Atletico Mineiro claiming two wins from their previous five meetings.

The spoils have been shared on three different occasions, while Red Bull Bragantino are yet to taste victory against the Alvinegro.

Atletico Mineiro head into Wednesday on a five-game winless run on home turf, claiming two draws and losing three since July’s 1-0 victory over Emelec.

Atlético @Atletico Nathan Silva fez uma grande partida e contribuiu muito para a vitória sem gols sofridos!



8 cortes

1 chute travado

2 interceptações

⚔️ 3 desarmes

3/3 duelos ganhos no chão



SofaScore Nathan Silva fez uma grande partida e contribuiu muito para a vitória sem gols sofridos!8 cortes1 chute travado2 interceptações⚔️ 3 desarmes3/3 duelos ganhos no chãoSofaScore 📈 Nathan Silva fez uma grande partida e contribuiu muito para a vitória sem gols sofridos!✂️ 8 cortes🚫 1 chute travado 🔒 2 interceptações ⚔️ 3 desarmes🎯 3/3 duelos ganhos no chão 📊 SofaScore https://t.co/5tSiDLCjEe

Red Bull Bragantino are without a win in five consecutive league outings, picking up just two points from a possible 15.

Bragantino have also lost their last four away games, scoring twice and shipping eight goals since a 3-0 victory at America Mineiro on July 17.

Atletico Mineiro vs Red Bull Bragantino Prediction

Atletico Mineiro have enjoyed a decent run in the league in recent weeks, picking up two wins and one draw from their last four games. They face a Red Bull Bragantino side who have lost their last four away games and we are backing the Alvinegro to extend their dominance over the visitors by claiming all three points.

Prediction: Atletico Mineiro 2-1 Red Bull Bragantino

Atletico Mineiro vs Red Bull Bragantino Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Mineiro

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in their last five meetings)

Tip 3: Game to have more than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been 11 or more corner kicks in four of the last five meetings between the sides)

