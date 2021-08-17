Atletico Mineiro vs River Plate prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2021

Atletico Mineiro invite River Plate to Estádio Mineirão, Belo Horizonte in a quarter-final clash of the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday.

The first leg tie between the two sides in Buenos Aires ended in a 1-0 win for the Brazilian side.

Former River Plate midfielder Ignacio Fernández scored the only goal of the game in the 58th minute and he was later sent off.

Atletico Mineiro currently have a five-point lead at the top of the Brazilian Serie A standings. Meanwhile, the visiting side find themselves seventh in the Argentina Primera Division second phase standings.

Atletico Mineiro vs River Plate Head-to-Head

The two clubs have met just three times so far, with all of their encounters coming in the Copa Libertadores. The three meetings have produced decisive results and coincidentally have ended with a 1-0 scoreline.

Atletico Mineiro have recorded two wins while River Plate were victorious in the first-ever clash between the two sides back in 1978.

Atletico Mineiro form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

River Plate form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-D

Atletico Mineiro vs River Plate Team News

Atletico Mineiro

Goalkeeper Rafael is an injury concern for Alvinegro. He underwent shoulder surgery in May and is in recovery. Allan and Matías Zaracho have muscle strains and are doubts for this home game.

Ignacio Fernández will serve a one-game suspension after picking up a straight red card in the first leg.

Diego Costa has signed with the club but is not expected to feature in this game.

Injury: Rafael

Doubtful: Allan, Matías Zaracho, Diego Costa

Suspended: Ignacio Fernández

River Plate

Javier Pinola fractured his right arm earlier this month and has been ruled out for at least a month. Enzo Perez was suspended for the game on account of his third yellow card of the competition in the first leg.

Injury: Javier Pinola

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Enzo Perez

Atletico Mineiro vs River Plate Predicted XI

Atletico Mineiro Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Everson; Junior Alonso, Guilherme Arana, Nathan, Mariano; Jair, Tche Tche; Eduardo Vargas, Dylan Borrero, Jefferson Savarino; Hulk

River Plate Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Franco Armani; Gonzalo Montiel, Paulo Díaz, Héctor Martínez, Fabrizio Angileri; Agustín Palavecino, Nicolás De la Cruz, Bruno Zuculini; Matías Suárez, Julián Álvarez; Braian Romero

Atletico Mineiro vs River Plate Prediction

Atletico Mineiro are unbeaten at home since May and have been in terrific form, winning eight of their last nine games across all competitions. River Plate, on the other hand, have lost twice in their last five outings.

All things considered, a win for the hosts is the most likely outcome from the game.

Prediction: Atletico Mineiro 2-1 River Plate

