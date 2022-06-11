Atletico Mineiro vs Santos prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021-22

Atletico Mineiro invite Santos to the Estádio Governador Magalhães Pinto in Brazilian Serie A action on Saturday.

The home team suffered a 5-3 loss against Fluminense in their previous league outing as they went without a win for the second game in a row. They are three points behind league leaders Palmeiras, who have 19 points to their name.

Santos saw their winless run extend to five games last time around as they played out a 1-1 draw against Internacional. They are without a win in league fixtures since their 4-1 win against Cuiaba last month.

Atletico Mineiro vs Santos Head-to-Head

The two sides have locked horns 38 times across all competitions since 2001. The fixture has been closely fought between the two rivals, with the home team enjoying a 16-14 lead in wins. Meanwhile, eight games have ended in draws.

Santos have just two wins to their name in their trips to Belo Horizonte, last inflicting a loss on Galo at Saturday's venue in 2017. They last met in league action in August, with the game ending in a 3-1 win for Atletico Mineiro.

Atletico Mineiro form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-W

Santos form guide (all competitions): D-D-L-D-D

Atletico Mineiro vs Santos Team News

Atletico Mineiro

Eduardo Vargas and Matías Zaracho remain sidelined with injuries at the moment. Keno returned to the squad last time around from an injury while Nathan Silva is currently suspended, having picked up his sixth yellow card of the campaign.

Guilherme Arana has joined the team training but Diego Godin remains unavailable as he is currently with Uruguay's national team.

Injured: Matias Zaracho, Eduardo Vargas

Doubtful: Guilherme Arana

Suspended: Nathan Silva

Unavailable: Diego Godin

Santos

Peixe remain without the services of Kevin Malthus, who is out with an ACL injury. Ângelo, injured since April 28, has been named in the squad but will likely be left on the bench.

Injured: Kevin Malthus

Doubtful: Ângelo

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Atletico Mineiro vs Santos Predicted XIs

Atletico Mineiro (4-2-3-1): Everson (GK); Guga, Junior Alonso, Réver, Dodo; Allan, Jair; Eduardo Sasha, Ignacio Fernandez, Otávio; Hulk.

Santos (4-4-2): João Paulo (GK); Felipe Jonatan, Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann, Lucas Pires; Guilherme Camacho, Sandry, Leo Baptistao, Vinicius Zanocelo; Ricardo Goulart, Lucas Braga.

Atletico Mineiro vs Santos Prediction

The hosts have struggled in their last two games and were exposed defensively by Fluminense, conceding five goals. Santos' last seven games have turned out to be low-scoring affairs, with 11 goals scored in that period.

Given the form of the two sides, it is tricky to predict how the game will turn out, but we think the two sides will likely play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Atletico Mineiro 2-2 Santos

