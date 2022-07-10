Atletico Mineiro vs Sao Paulo Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th July | Brasileiro 2022

Atletico Mineiro will host Sao Paulo at the Estadio Mineirao in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday.

Both teams had solid outings in their continental fixtures, booking their place in the knockouts of the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana respectively. Atletico recorded a 2-1 aggregate win against Emelec, while Sao Paulo made quick work of Universidad Catolica, winning 6-2 on aggregate.

Atletico have made it three wins in a row in the Brazilian Serie A, recording a 2-1 win against Juventude last time around. Sao Paulo, meanwhile, returned to winning ways in the league in their previous outing. Luciano's brace helped them to a 2-1 win against Atletico Goianiense.

Atletico Mineiro vs Sao Paulo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 55th meeting across competitions between the two teams. Atletico have a better record in the fixture with 21 wins, compared to Sao Paulo's 19, while 14 games have ended in draws.

Atletico are undefeated in 25 of their last 26 Brazilian Serie A home games and are also undefeated in 12 of their last 13 home game against Sao Paulo.

Only first-placed Palmeiras (27) have scored more goals in the Brazilian Serie A than Atletico Mineiro (24) this season. Sao Paulo also have a good goalscoring record this term, finding the back of the net 20 times in 15 games.

Atletico re the only team not have conceded a goal from set-pieces this season, while Sao Paulo have conceded five.

Both teams have secured four wins in their last five games across competitions.

Atletico Mineiro vs Sao Paulo Prediction

Galo have been in tremendous form at home this season and are the favourites in this fixture. Sao Paulo, meanwhile, have just one loss in their last 11 away games across competitions and could put up a fight here.

However, Atletico have been the better team in recent meetings the pair and should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Atletico Mineiro 2-1 Sao Paulo.

Atletico Mineiro vs Sao Paulo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Mineiro.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: Sao Paulo to score first - Yes.

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes.

Tip 5: Hulk to score anytime - Yes.

