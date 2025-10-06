Atletico Mineiro vs Sport Recife Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8th 2025

Atletico Mineiro will host Sport Recife at the Arena MRV on Wednesday in another round of the 2025 Brasileirão Série A campaign. The home side have been poor in their domestic assignments this season despite solid performances on the continental stage and now sit 15th in the league table with just 29 points from 25 matches.

They suffered a 3-0 defeat away at Fluminense last time out and could have no real complaints about the result after failing to register a single shot on target in the opposition box throughout the contest.

Sport Recife, meanwhile, have endured a torrid campaign upon returning to the Brazilian top flight this season and will need to make significant improvements in the final third of the season if they are to avoid the drop.

The visitors played out a 1-1 draw with Cruzeiro in their game on Sunday, taking a one-goal lead into the break following Derik Larceda's opening strike before their opponents leveled the scores at the hour mark. They remain rock-bottom in the division with just 16 points and will be desperate for a positive outcome on the road this week.

Atletico Mineiro vs Sport Recife Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 52 meetings between the two teams. Atletico-MG have won 23 of those games while Sport have won 11 times, with their other 18 contests ending in draws.

The two teams last faced off in the third round of last season's Copa do Brasil, with the hosts winning the two-legged tie 2-1 on aggregate.

The visitors have won just one of their last seven games in this fixture.

Sport are the lowest-scoring side in the Brazilian top-flight this season with just 19 goals in 25 matches.

Atletico Mineiro vs Sport Recife Prediction

Galo's latest result ended a three-game unbeaten streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They are undefeated in their last four matches at the Arena MRV and will fancy their chances of a positive result this week.

Leão, meanwhile, are winless in their last three games and have won just one of their last eight. They have won just once on the road in the league all season and could lose this one.

Prediction: Atletico Mineiro 1-0 Sport Recife

Atletico Mineiro vs Sport Recife Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Atletico-MG to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the hosts' last 10 matches)

