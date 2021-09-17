Atletico Mineiro vs Sport Recife prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

League leaders Atletico Mineiro host strugglers Sport Recife at the Estadio Governador Magalhaes Pinto in Brazil's Serie A on Sunday.

Atletico Mineiro will be looking to extend their seven-point lead at the top of the table. Cuca's side are on a nine-game unbeaten streak across all competitions and will know that they can easily get past a poor Sport Recife side on Sunday.

Sport Recife, on the other hand, have been woeful this season and are currently 19th in the league. Gustavo Florentin's side have not won any of their last six games and look like one of the favorites to get relegated this season.

It will be a huge ask for them to pick up any points from the game on Sunday.

Both sides will be looking to win Sunday's game for different reasons, however, Atletico Mineiro will know that this is a great opportunity to widen the gap at the top of the table.

Atletico Mineiro vs Sport Recife Head-to-Head

Atletico Mineiro have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, winning three of their last five meetings, with Sport Recife only winning one.

Atletico Mineiro came away as 1-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in June, with Hulk scoring the only goal of the game.

Atletico Mineiro Form Guide: D-W-D-W-W

Sport Recife Form Guide: L-L-D-D-L

Atletico Mineiro vs Sport Recife Team News

Mariano will be a huge miss for Atletico Mineiro

Atletico Mineiro

Jair and Mariano will miss the game due to suspension, while Jefferson Savarino will be unavailable for Sunday's game due to a groin injury he picked up earlier this month.

Injured: Jefferson Savarino

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jair, Mariano

Sport Recife

Sport Recife have no new injury worries following their 1-0 loss against Internacional last time out. Hernanes will return to the squad after serving his one-match ban.

Thiago Lopes, Neilton and Joao Igor are all still out due to injury.

Injured: Thiago Lopes, Neilton, Joao Igor

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atletico Mineiro vs Sport Recife Predicted XI

Atletico Mineiro Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Everson; Guilherme Arana, Junior Alonso, Nathan, Guga; Allan, Tche Tche; Eduardo Vargas, Ignacio Fernandez, Federico Zaracho; Hulk

Sport Recife Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mailson; Sander, Sabino, Pedro Henrique, Hayner; Marcao, Welison; Paulinho, Hernanes, Santiago Viveros; Andre

Atletico Mineiro vs Sport Recife Prediction

It is hard to see Sport Recife get anything out of this game. Atletico Mineiro should have no problems, given the difference in quality and form between the two sides.

We predict Atletico Mineiro will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Atletico Mineiro 2-0 Sport Recife

