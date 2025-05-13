Atletico Nacional vs Bahia Prediction and Betting Tips | May 14th 2025 

Atletico Nacional will entertain Bahia at Estadio Atanasio Girardot in the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday. This game is a top-of-the-table clash that could set the tone for the final matchday of Group F.
Atletico Nacional vs Bahia Preview
Atletico Nacional sit in second place in Group F on six points, from two wins and two losses in four outings. They are one point behind the top spot, with two rounds of matches to spare. This meeting is a must-win for the hosts, who could lose their position to third-placed Internacional (five points) if things go wrong at home.
Los Verdolagas last played in the Copa Libertadores in 2023, when they reached the round of 16. They finished seventh in the 2024 Categoría Primera A – Colombian top flight - but were able to snatch a continental qualification after winning the Copa Colombia. Atletico Nacional are unbeaten in their last four matches in all competitions.
Bahia sit atop Group F on seven points from two wins, one draw and one defeat. They remain unsafe at the summit and need to win more games to keep a stranglehold on that position. However, they are expecting a tough challenge from Atletico Nacional, who lost 1-0 in the reverse fixture and could be out for revenge.
Tricolor returned to the competition this year after 36 years of absence, with their last appearance occurring in 1989 when they reached the quarterfinals. The visitors finished eighth in the Brazilian Serie A last season and earned their continental ticket thanks to Botafogo’s Copa Libertadores success, which increased Brazil’s slot.
Atletico Nacional vs Bahia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Both teams have met only three times, with Atletico Nacional winning once and Bahia twice.
- Atletico Nacional have been flawless in their last five matches at home in all competitions, winning all.
- Atletico Nacional boast 24 participations in Copa Libertadores as opposed to three for Bahia.
- Bahia have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches on the road in all competitions.
- Atletico Nacional have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches, while Bahia have won thrice and lost twice. Form Guide: Atletico Nacional – W-W-D-W-L, Bahia – L-L-W-W-W.
Atletico Nacional vs Bahia Prediction
Atletico Nacional boast a strong home record, as they are unbeaten in their last 20 matches at Estadio Atanasio Girardot.
Bahia will be keen to conserve their top spot but face an uphill battle against a side that would be unwilling to accept a home-and-away defeat.
Atletico Nacional are the favorites based on home advantage.
Prediction: Atletico Nacional 2-1 Bahia
Atletico Nacional vs Bahia Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result – Atletico Nacional to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes
Tip 3: Atletico Nacional to score first – Yes
Tip 4: Bahia to score - Yes