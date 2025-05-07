Atletico Nacional vs Internacional Prediction and Betting Tips | May 8th 2025

Atletico Nacional will welcome Internacional to Estadio Atanasio Girardot in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores on Thursday. The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten record in the competition thus far, while Atletico have registered one win in their three games.

Ad

The hosts lost 1-0 away to Bahia in their previous Libertadores outing last month. They have seen an uptick in form and are unbeaten in their last two games. They met Independiente Medellín in the Categoría Primera A last week and were held to a 1-1 draw.

Colorado met Uruguayan Nacional in their previous Libertadores match last month and played out a 3-3 draw. They had conceded thrice in the first half and scored twice after the break to play their second draw of the campaign. Their unbeaten streak was ended after four games last week, as they suffered a 4-2 away loss to Internacional in Corinthians in the Brazilian Serie A.

Ad

Trending

Atletico Nacional vs Internacional Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off thrice, with all three meetings taking place in the Libertadores. They have been evenly matched in these games, with a win for either side.

Two of the three meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals, with two clean sheets for either side.

Atletico Nacional have seen conclusive results in their last 10 games in the Libertadores, suffering seven losses.

Internacional are winless in their last five away games in all competitions, though four games have ended in draws.

The visitors have lost just one of their last nine away games in the Libertadores, recording five draws.

Both teams have conceded four goals in three games in the Libertadores, and the visitors have outscored Atletico 7-3.

Ad

Atletico Nacional vs Internacional Prediction

El Verde have lost three of their last seven games in all competitions, though all defeats were registered in their travels. They have failed to score in four games during that period and will look to improve upon that record. They are unbeaten at home across all competitions since September and will look to build on that form.

Clube do Povo suffered their first loss in five games last week and will look to bounce back here. Notably, they have won just one of their last 10 away games against Colombian teams, playing out seven draws.

Ad

Both teams will play for the third time in nine days, which is likely to impact their performance here. With that in mind and considering the visitors' recent away form, a draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Atletico Nacional 1-1 Internacional

Atletico Nacional vs Internacional Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More