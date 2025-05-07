Atletico Nacional vs Internacional Prediction and Betting Tips | May 8th 2025

Atletico Nacional will welcome Internacional to Estadio Atanasio Girardot in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores on Thursday. The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten record in the competition thus far, while Atletico have registered one win in their three games.
The hosts lost 1-0 away to Bahia in their previous Libertadores outing last month. They have seen an uptick in form and are unbeaten in their last two games. They met Independiente Medellín in the Categoría Primera A last week and were held to a 1-1 draw.
Colorado met Uruguayan Nacional in their previous Libertadores match last month and played out a 3-3 draw. They had conceded thrice in the first half and scored twice after the break to play their second draw of the campaign. Their unbeaten streak was ended after four games last week, as they suffered a 4-2 away loss to Internacional in Corinthians in the Brazilian Serie A.
Atletico Nacional vs Internacional Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have squared off thrice, with all three meetings taking place in the Libertadores. They have been evenly matched in these games, with a win for either side.
- Two of the three meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals, with two clean sheets for either side.
- Atletico Nacional have seen conclusive results in their last 10 games in the Libertadores, suffering seven losses.
- Internacional are winless in their last five away games in all competitions, though four games have ended in draws.
- The visitors have lost just one of their last nine away games in the Libertadores, recording five draws.
- Both teams have conceded four goals in three games in the Libertadores, and the visitors have outscored Atletico 7-3.
Atletico Nacional vs Internacional Prediction
El Verde have lost three of their last seven games in all competitions, though all defeats were registered in their travels. They have failed to score in four games during that period and will look to improve upon that record. They are unbeaten at home across all competitions since September and will look to build on that form.
Clube do Povo suffered their first loss in five games last week and will look to bounce back here. Notably, they have won just one of their last 10 away games against Colombian teams, playing out seven draws.
Both teams will play for the third time in nine days, which is likely to impact their performance here. With that in mind and considering the visitors' recent away form, a draw will likely ensue.
Prediction: Atletico Nacional 1-1 Internacional
Atletico Nacional vs Internacional Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes