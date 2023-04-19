Atletico Nacional and FBC Melgar battle for three points in Group H of the Copa Libertadores on Thursday (April 20).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 defeat to Junior at the same venue in the Colombian league. Didier Moreno broke the deadlock in the 69th minute before Juan Patino missed an 81st-minute penalty for Atletico.

Melgar, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a 1-0 home win over Cienciano in the Peruvian League. The game saw three dismissals. Cienciano midfielder Gianlucca Benitez was sent in for an early shower for two bookable offences inside 25 minutes.

Paolo Reyna and Paolo Hurtado were sent off deep into injury time for Melgar and Cienciano, respectively. Tomaz Martinez's 44th-minute strike proved to be the winner.

They will now turn their attention back to the continent. Melgar kickstarted their Libertadores sojourn with a 1-1 draw against Cerro Porteno at home, while Nacional secured a 2-1 comeback win at Patronato.

Atletico Nacional vs Melgar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Six of Atletico's last seven games across competitions have produced less than three goals.

Melgar are on a six-game unbeaten run across competitions, Their victory last weekend snapped a run of five straight draws.

Melgar's last nine games across competitions have produced less than three goals, with six seeing at least one side fail to score.

Atletico have failed to score in the first half in their last three home games across competitions.

Atletico Nacional vs Melgar Prediction

Atletico are the favourites to emerge triumphant and will want to get back to winning ways in front of their fans following defeat last weekend. That made it three games without a win at home for the Colombian side, which could give Melgar the belief that they could leave Atletico with something.

The Peruvian side have shown a high penchant for draws, with their last three games on the road ending in a share of the spoils. Another draw could well be on the cards considering both sides' form, but Atletico's superior experience should see them through to a narrow win.

Prediction: Atletico 1-0 Melgar

Atletico Nacional vs Melgar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Atletico to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

