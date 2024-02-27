Atletico Nacional vs Nacional Asuncion Prediction and Betting Tips | February 28, 2024

Atletico Nacional welcome Nacional Asuncion to the Estadio Atanasio Girardot for the second leg of their Copa Libertadores qualification tie on Wednesday (February 28).

Asuncion hold a narrow advantage in the tie, having claimed a 1-0 home win in the first leg in Asuncion, Paraguay, last week. Diego Duarte scored the winner in the 49th minute.

Atletico followed up their continental defeat with a 2-0 loss at La Equidad in the Colombian Primera A Apertura. Kevin Viveros scored a brace, netting either side of the break.

Asuncion, meanwhile, also suffered an away defeat, at 2 de Mayo in the Paraguayan Primera Division at the weekend. Jesus Llano and Wilson Ayala scored first-half goals to guide their side to victory.

They now turn their focus back to the Libertadores, where they booked their spot at this stage with a 3-1 aggregate win over Aucas in the last round, overturning a 1-0 deficit from the first leg.

The winner of this tie face either Portuguesa or Palestino in the next qualifying round.

Atletico Nacional vs Nacional Asuncion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the first meeting between the two sides.

Atletico are winless in five games across competitions, losing fou.

Five of Asuncion's last six games across competitions have seen at least one team fail to score.

Asuncion's defeat to Mayo snapped their three-game winning streak.

Five of Nacional's last six games have seen at least one team keep a clean sheet.

Atletico Nacional vs Nacional Asuncion Prediction

Atletico have a one-goal deficit to overcome and will have their home support to egg them on. However, they are in poor form, having lost their last four games. Los Verdolagas have won just two of nine games this season, highlighting the size of the task ahead.

Asuncion, meanwhile, started the season with a six-game winless run across competitions (four losses) but won the next three before losing at the weekend.

Both sides have been involved in low-scoring games in recent weeks. Although either side could nick a win, expect a goalless stalemate and Asuncion to advance.

Prediction: Atletico 0-0 Asuncion

Atletico Nacional vs Nacional Asuncion Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals