Atletico Nacional vs Olimpia Prediction and Betting Tips | May 2nd 2023 

Atletico Nacional and Olimpia will battle for three points in a Copa Libertadores matchday three fixture on Tuesday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 3-1 away victory over Independiete Medellin over the weekend. Jefferson Duque was the star of the show as he scored a brace and provided an assist to inspire the win.

Olimpia Asuncion shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw against Sportivo Tridense in the Paraguayan Primera Division on home turf. Pedro Delvalle put the visitors ahead in the 42nd minute, while Richard Ortiz drew the hosts level in the 64th minute.

The Paraguayans will turn their attention to the continent, where their last fixture saw them claim a 1-0 home win over Patronato. Fernando Cardozo scored the match-winner just before the break. Atletico Nacional dispatched FBC Melgar with a 3-1 home win courtesy of Dorlan Pbon's hat-trick.

The victory propelled the Colombians to the summit of Group H, having garnered maximum points from two games. Olimpia sit in second spot on four points, making this game a direct battle for top spot in the group.

Atletico Nacional vs Olimpia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides.

They were paired in the qualifiers for the 2022 Copa Libertadores. Olimpia qualified with a 4-2 aggregate victory.

Atletico Nacional have lost just one of their 10 home games in all competitions this term.

Seven of Olimpia Asuncion's last eight games in all competitions have produced less than three goals.

Olimpia have scored more than one goal just once in their last eight competitive games.

Atletico Nacional vs Olimpia Prediction

Atletico Nacional and Olimpia were the two favorites to qualify from Group H and the table, after two games, backs those expectations. A win for Atletico Nacional would take them one step closer to the knockout rounds but Olimpia are capable of leaving Colombia with maximum points.

The Paraguayans have, however, struggled for goals this season and have scored more than one goal on just one occasion in their last eight matches.

This could hamper their chances of getting a positive result against Nacional and we are backing the hosts to claim a narrow win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Atletico Nacional 1-0 Olimpia

Atletico Nacional vs Olimpia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Atletico Nacional to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes