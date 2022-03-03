Atletico Nacional vs Olimpia prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022 

Atletico Nacional will welcome Olimpia to the Estadio Atanacio Girardot for the second leg of their Copa Libertadores qualifier on Thursday.

The visitors hold a 3-1 advantage from the first leg played in Asuncion last week. Fernando Cardozo stepped off the bench to score a second-half brace for the Paraguayans. They have not been in action since.

Atletico Nacional followed up their continental defeat with another 3-1 loss away to Bucaramaga in the Colombian Primera A. Andres Andrade gave them an early lead in the 15th minute but the hosts fought back to secure a comfortable victory.

They will be looking to overturn the deficit in front of their fans. The winner of this tie will secure progress to the next round of the qualifiers where they will face Brazilian side Fluminense for a place in the group stage.

Atletico Nacional vs Olimpia Head-to-Head

The first leg victory gave Olimpia a fairly comfortable advantage in the tie. The win extended their unbeaten run to nine games in all competitions.

Atletico Nacional have now lost two matches on the bounce in all competitions, having earlier been on a four-game unbeaten run.

Atletico Nacional form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-D

Olimpia form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Atletico Nacional vs Olimpia Team News

Atletico Nacional

Alexander Mejia, Jhon Duque, Yerson Candelo, Alvaro Angulo and Juan Cabal are all unavailable due to injuries.

Suspension: None

Club Olimpia @elClubOlimpia ¡Ellos son los futbolistas que viajan a Colombia para el duelo del jueves! 🛫



CONMEBOL



Olimpia

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the visitors. First-choice goalkeeper Alfredo Aguilar was not part of the traveling squad to Colombia due to an infection.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Alfredo Aguilar

Atletico Nacional vs Olimpia Predicted XI

Atletico Nacional Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kevin Mier (GK); Danovis Banguero, Emanuel Olivera, Cristian Devenish, Yerson Candelo; Nelson Palacio, Alexander Mejia; Andres Andrade, Jarlan Barrera, Daniel Mantilla; Ruyery Blanco

Olimpia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Gaston Olveira (GK); Ivan Torres, Saul Salcedo, Luis Zarate, Sergio Otalvaro; Fernando Cardozo, Hugo Quintana, Marcos Gomez, Alejandro Silva; Jorge Recalde, Derlis Gonzalez

Atletico Nacional vs Olimpia Prediction

Atletico Nacional need to score at least two unpreplied goals to extend their stay on the continent. However, their low-scoring attack does not suggest that this could be the case.

Olimpia have extra rest from the weekend and could be in better condition than their hosts. The visitors also have enough quality in attack to find the back of the net and we are backing them to secure progress in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Atletico Nacional 1-1 Olimpia

Edited by Peter P