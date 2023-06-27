Atletico Nacional vs Patronato Prediction and Betting Tips | June 27, 2023 

Atletico Nacional welcome Patronato to the Estadio Atanasio Girardot for a matchday six fixture in the Copa Libertadores on Tuesday (June 27).

The hosts are coming off a penalty shootout defeat at Millonarios in the second leg of the Colombian Primera A Apertura final. Goals in either half from Jefferson Duque and Andres Lines ensured that both sides could not be separated in a 1-1 stalemate after 180 minutes. Millonarios subsequently triumphed 3-2 in the shootout.

Patronato, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat at San Martin in the Argentine Primera Nacional. All three goals came in the second half, with Abel Masuero's brace guiding the hosts to victory.

The Argentine club will turn their attention back to the continent where their last game saw them suffer a harrowing 5-0 defeat at FBC Melgar. Atletico, meanwhile, fell to a 3-0 defeat at Olimpia Asuncion.

Despite the loss, the Colombians have secured qualification to the knockouts. They sit in second spot in Group H, having garnered ten points from five games. Patronato, meanwhile, have been eliminated and sit bottom of the group on three points.

Atletico Nacional vs Patronato Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The reverse fixture saw Atletico claim a 2-1 away comeback win in April.

Six of Patronato's last eight games across competitions have seen at least one team fail to score.

Atletico are unbeaten in nine home games across competitions, winning six.

Patronato have conceded at least twice in five of their last six away games.

Patronato have won just one of their last nine games on the road, losing seven.

Atletico Nacional vs Patronato Prediction

Qualification spots have already been decided in the group, but both sides still have reasons to seek maximum points.

Nacional still have a shot at usurping Olimpia Asuncion into top spot, while Patronato will look to climb to third spot to extend their stay in the continent by dropping down to the Copa Sudamericana.

Atletico are the strong favourites and should claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Atletico 2-0 Patronato

Atletico Nacional vs Patronato Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Atletico

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Atletico to score over 1.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes