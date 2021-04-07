Atletico Pantoja vs Monterrey prediction, preview, team news and more | CONCACAF Champions League 2021

Atletico Pantoja host Mexican giants Monterrey at the Félix Sánchez Olympic Stadium on Thursday in CONCACAF Champions League action.

The match will be the first leg of their round of 16 clash.

Los Guerreros are making only their second-ever appearance in the competition and their first since their debut in 2019. Two years ago, they lost 5-0 on aggregate to New York Red Bulls at this stage.

As much as they'd like to go one better this year, form is certainly not on their side. The Dominican Republic side entering the match on the back of three consecutive defeats in the league.

Monterrey, who've won the competition four times in the last 10 years, can smell blood in the water.

With just one loss from their last seven games, they're in better shape and will be hoping to mark their return to the stage after two years on a resounding note.

Atletico Pantoja vs Monterrey Head-To-Head

This will be the first competitive meeting between the sides.

Atletico Pantoja Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-L

Monterrey Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-W

Atletico Pantoja vs Monterrey Team News

Atletico Pantoja

Head coach Matías Mazmud has named a strong 25-man squad for the Champions League, including 37-year-old goalkeeper Odalis Baez.

However, new arrival Aldair Simanca misses out, while winter signing Santiago Paz is in line to make his first appearance with the club.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Aldair Simanca

Monterrey

Daniel Parra is the only notable absentee for the visitors as the left-back is recovering from a knee injury he sustained in November.

Injured: Daniel Parra

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Atletico Pantoja vs Monterrey Predicted XI

Atletico Pantoja (4-1-4-1): Pascual Ramirez; Ernesto Trinidad, Guillermo Ferreras, Nicolas Rebollo, Carlos Rossell; Walnes Innocent; Darly Batista, Jean Lopez, Anderley Penaranda, Nerlin Saint-Vil; Luis Espinal.

Monterrey (4-3-3): Hugo Gonzalez; Stefan Medina, Cesar Montes, Sebastian Vegas, Jesus Gallardo; Arturo Gonzalez, Celso Ortiz, Maximiliano Meza; Dorlan Pabon, Rogelio Funes Mori, Aviles Hurtado.

Atletico Pantoja vs Monterrey Prediction

Monterrey are clearly the better and more experienced side here, so it would be wise to bet on their victory.

What's also worth noting is that Pantoja have not played a single minute of football since November and might struggle to blow away the cobwebs.

Barring an epic collapse, Monterrey should cruise through this tie, not just the match.

Prediction: Atletico Pantoja 0-2 Monterrey