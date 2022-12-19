Atlético Paso vs Espanyol Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th December 2022

Atlético Paso will host Espanyol at Campo Municipal de El Paso in Copa del Rey action on Tuesday.

Atlético Paso vs Espanyol Preview

The fourth-tier team are competing in the Copa del Rey for the first time. Their baptism of fire came against third-tier outfit Murcia, who forced the clash into a penalty shootout that went in favor of Atlético Paso, 3-2. Now in the second round, they will lock horns with a team who have won the competition four times.

El club del volcán earned promotion from Tercera Federación (fifth tier) but are currently struggling in the Segunda Federación, sitting 13th in Group 5. They have won five out of 14 matches, losing eight and drawing one. Coach Jorge Muñoz says his side’s success in the Copa del Rey will boost their league campaign.

The visitors overcame Malaga-based sixth-tier side Rincón 3-0 to reach the current stage. Espanyol’s campaign ended in the round of 16 last season when they were halted by Mallorca 2-1. Joselu and co have glory in their sights. Dropping off in this round is unthinkable. The centre-forward is expected to improve on his seven-goal tally on Tuesday.

However, Periquitos have endured a difficult campaign in La Liga, with a gloomy stat of two wins, six draws, and six defeats after 14 matches. Things might get worse when they travel to Camp Nou to face league leaders Barcelona on December 31. Atlético Paso will likely be their last easy quarry of the year.

Atlético Paso vs Espanyol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atlético Paso have won twice in their last five home matches, losing two others and drawing once.

The two teams will be facing off against each other for the first time.

Atlético Paso have conceded a total of nine goals in their last five games while scoring seven in the process.

Espanyol have won only once in their last five away matches, drawing thrice and losing once.

Atlético Paso have won and drawn once in their last five matches, losing thrice. Meanwhile, Espanyol have won once, lost twice and drawn twice.

Atlético Paso vs Espanyol Prediction

According to their coach, the home side have the will and determination to make progress in the competition.

The visitors will certainly leave no stone unturned to ensure they qualify for the next round.

Espanyol are expected to outmuscle Atlético Paso despite the home advantage the lower-tier side will likely enjoy.

Prediction: Atlético Paso 1-3 Espanyol

Atlético Paso vs Espanyol Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Espanyol

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Espanyol to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Atlético Paso to score - Yes

