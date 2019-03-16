Atletico's Champions League exit: Coach takes blame

Madrid: Head coach of Atletico Madrid, Argentine Diego Simeone, waves to journalists during a press conference following a training session held at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, Spain, 16 May 2015. Atletico Madrid will face FC Barcelona in a Spanish Primera Division League soccer match on 17 May. (IANS/EFE/Zipi)

Madrid, March 16 (IANS) Atletico Madrid Argentine head coach Diego Simeone has said he was to blame for the early exit from the UEFA Champions League round of 16 at the hands of Juventus.

Atletico squandered a 2-0 first leg advantage as the Spanish side conceded a hat-trick by Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo in the second leg played at the Italian team's home pitch Allianz Stadium, reports Efe news.

This defeat was so bad that pundits, coaches, owners and fans have openly criticized the team's playing style and playmakers.

Accepting the fact that the criticism he has received since the Juventus defeat is well-founded, the coach said: "If the fans want to hold someone (accountable) it is me."

"I have absolutely nothing to say to the fans. Simply to show gratitude to them (for their support) since I have arrived as a player until today," Simeone said during a press conference ahead of a La Liga away game against Athletic Bilbao.

However, no one yet is calling for the head of Simeone as his defenders -- of which there are still many -- credit him with being the architect of the club's last seven glorious years when it hoisted seven trophies, including the 2013-2014 La Liga and 2017-2018 Europa League titles.

During his playing career, Simeone had two spells at the Spanish team, between 1994 and 1997 and then he came back to Atletico in 2003 until 2006.

In the first tenure as player, Simeone helped the capital side win a La Liga title and hoist the Copa del Rey trophy, both in the 1995-1996 season.