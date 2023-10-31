Atletico San Luis vs Club America Prediction and Betting Tips | November 2nd 2023

The action continues in the Mexican Liga MX as Atletico San Luis and Club America square off at the Estadio Alfonso Lastras on Thursday.

André Jardine’s men have flown out of the blocks this season and will be looking to open up an eight-point lead at the top of the league table.

Atletico San Luis failed to find their feet in Liga MX as they fell to a 3-1 defeat against Toluca at the Estadio Nemesio Díez last Sunday.

Gustavo Leal’s men have now lost four of their last five outings, with a 4-0 victory over Club Necaxa on October 23 being the exception.

For all their recent struggles, San Luis are currently fourth in the league table with 22 points from 14 matches, one point behind third-placed Monterrey.

Club America, on the other hand, turned in another superb team display last Sunday when they cruised to a 3-0 away victory against Monterrey.

Jardine’s side are currently on a six-game winning streak and are unbeaten in their last 14 matches across all competitions, stretching back to August’s penalty-shootout loss against Nashville in the Leagues Cup.

With 33 points from 14 matches, Club America currently sit at the summit of the Liga MX standings, five points above second-placed Tigres UANL.

Atletico San Luis vs Club America Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 22 wins from the last 35 meetings between the sides, Club America have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture.

Atletico San Luis have picked up seven wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Club America have won their last five away games against San Luis, scoring 10 goals and conceding three since a 2-0 loss in January 2019.

Leal’s side have won all but one of their last six home matches, with a 2-1 loss against Cruz Azul on September 30 being the exception.

Club America are unbeaten in their last 14 matches across all competitions, picking up 11 wins and three draws since August’s defeat against Nashville.

Atletico San Luis vs Club America Prediction

While San Luis will be looking to arrest their slump in form, they face the uphill challenge of taking on a rampant Club America side who are currently firing on all cylinders.

Jardine’s men have won their last five visits to the Estadio Alfonso Lastras, and, given their current form, we fancy them coming out on top once again.

Prediction: Atletico San Luis 1-3 Club America

Atletico San Luis vs Club America Betting Tips

Tip 1: Club America to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five meetings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in the last five clashes between the sides)