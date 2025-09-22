Atletico San Luis vs Club America Prediction and Betting Tips | September 25th 2025

Atletico San Luis will host Club America at the Alfonso Lastras Ramirez on Thursday in the 10th round of the 2025 Liga MX Apertura campaign. The hosts will be keen to get a result and build momentum after their last outing.

San Luis put up a dominant display as they defeated Santos 4-1 in their last game to mark only their third win of the league season. ASL, who finished sixth in the Apertura last year, have struggled to pick up consistent results this campaign and will be keen to get their first back-to-back win of the season in a bid to push higher up the league table.

America are eight points and six places clear of Thursday's hosts after winning all four of their league games last month, but have recently stumbled and will be looking to bounce back this midweek. The visitors needed two late goals to steal a point in a 2-2 draw away to Monterrey on Sunday and will be hoping for a more dominant performance and all three points when they face Atléti.

Atletico San Luis vs Club America Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on 17 previous occasions going into this midweek's fixture. Atletico San Luis have won five of those games while Club America have lost the remaining 12.

The hosts have won only two of the last six editions of this fixture, scoring only five goals across those games.

Club America have seven wins from their last 10 outings against San Luis and have scored 22 goals across those games.

The visitors have the joint-second-best defensive record in the Liga MX Apertura so far this season, with 10 goals conceded in nine games.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last four games.

Atletico San Luis vs Club America Prediction

ASL are underdogs heading into the midweek clash despite their home advantage due to having less quality than the visitors, but will be hoping to take advantage of their opponent's recent lapses to get a result.

Águilas will only need to avoid complacency and perform at their best to get all three points on Thursday.

Prediction: Atletico San Luis 1-2 Club America

Atletico San Luis vs Club America Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Club America to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last six matches have featured more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in five of the hosts' last six games)

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More