Atletico San Luis vs Club America prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2021

Club America travel to San Luis Potosí to take on Atletico San Luis in their upcoming Liga MX Apertura fixture on Saturday.

Club America are leading the standings in the Mexican top-flight and have been unbeaten in their last three games since their 3-1 loss to Toluca. They overcame Pumas UNAL 2-0 at home, which was their seventh clean sheet of the campaign.

Atletico San Luis played a goalless draw against Club Leon in their last game. Players from both clubs were sent off in the game before the half-time whistle.

Atletico San Luis vs Club America Head-to-Head

The two sides have met five times across all competitions so far. Club America have the upper hand at the moment with four wins to their name. All games in this fixture have produced a decisive result with one game ending in a win for the hosts.

The hosts' only win against the capital club was in the Copa MX group stage fixture in 2019, so they are still in search for the first Liga MX win. They last met at the Estadio Azteca in January with the game ending in a 2-1 win for Las Águilas.

Atletico San Luis form guide (Liga MX): D-L-W-L-W

Club America form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-L-W

Atletico San Luis vs Club America Team News

Atletico San Luis

Eric Cantu is the only injury concern for the hosts at the moment and the midfielder has been ruled out with a hamstring issue. The league's topscorer Germán Berterame picked up a straight red card against Club Leon and is suspended for the game.

Injury: Eric Cantu

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Germán Berterame

Club America

The visiting side have a few injury concerns with Renato Ibarra and Leonardo Suarez continuing to be on the sidelines with injuries. Santiago Naveda has resumed training and is in contention to start here.

Emanuel Aguilera was not in the squad against Pumas and is a doubt here. Jorge Sánchez withdrew from the Mexican national team and is a doubt here.

Injured: Renato Ibarra, Leonardo Suarez, Jorge Sánchez

Doubtful: Santiago Naveda, Emanuel Aguilera

Suspended: None

Atletico San Luis vs Club America Predicted XI

Atletico San Luis Predicted XI (3-4-3): Marcelo Barovero; Leonardo Henriques Coelho, Jair Alberto Díaz, Unai Bilbao; Fernando Pinuelas, Javier Güemez, Juan Castro; Adam Bareiro, Juan Manuel Sanabria, Zahid Muñoz

Club America Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Guillermo Ochoa; Luis Fuentes, Sebastian Caceres, Bruno Valdez, Salvador Reyes Chávez; Pedro Aquino, Richard Sánchez; Sebastián Córdova, Nicolás Benedetti, Alvaro Fidalgo; Roger Martinez

Atletico San Luis vs Club America Prediction

The hosts are winless in their last two outings but America have been beaten just once this season and so a loss seems like an unlikely outcome here. We predict the league leaders to record a narrow win in this game.

Prediction: Atletico San Luis 1-2 Club America.

Edited by Shardul Sant