Atletico San Luis vs Cruz Azul Prediction and Betting Tips | August 11th 2025

Atletico San Luis will host Cruz Azul at the Alfonso Lastras Ramirez on Monday in another round of the 2025-26 Liga MX, Apertura campaign. The home side have had a slow start to their league campaign and now sit 13th in the table with just three points from an obtainable nine.

San Luis were beaten 4-3 by Guadalajara in their last league outing, coming back from a two-goal deficit to lead 3-2 before their opponents reclaimed the lead late in the game. They then turned their attention to the Leagues Cup, where they won two of their three games but ultimately crashed out of the group stages.

Cruz Azul, meanwhile, beat Club Leon 4-1 last time out in the Liga MX, featuring goals from three different players, including Carlos Rodriguez, who netted a brace. Like their midweek opponents, they were also eliminated in the group stages of the Leagues Cup earlier in the month, with a 7-0 hiding at the hands of Seattle Sounders in their opening game, effectively sealing their fate.

They will be looking to mark their return to domestic action next week with a win and add to their point tally of five.

Atletico San Luis vs Cruz Azul Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 13 meetings between the two teams. The hosts have won three of those games while the visitors have won seven times, with their other three contests ending in draws.

The visitors have won all but one of their last five games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Cruz Azul have scored seven goals in the Liga MX this term. Only Toluca (10) and Tigres UANL (12) have scored more.

Atletico San Luis vs Cruz Azul Prediction

San Luis are on a run of back-to-back wins after losing their three previous games. They are, however, underdogs heading into the midweek clash, having lost two of their last three home matches.

La Maquina are one of four teams in the Mexican top flight this term yet to lose after registering two draws and a win in their first three games. They have had the upper hand in this fixture of late and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Atletico San Luis 1-2 Cruz Azul

Atletico San Luis vs Cruz Azul Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Cruz Azul to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the visitors' last five matches)

