Atletico San Luis vs Cruz Azul prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2022-23

Seeking to snap their three-game winless run in the Liga MX, Cruz Azul visit the Estadio Alfonso Lastras to face Atletico San Luis on Wednesday.

André Jardine’s side head into the game on a run of four consecutive home games without a win and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Atletico San Luis failed to return to winning ways last Saturday when they played out a 1-1 draw with Mazatlán FC away from home.

They have managed just one win from their opening four games of the 2022-23 Liga MX campaign, losing twice and picking up one draw.

Atletico San Luis now head home where they are currently winless in four straight games, claiming one draw and losing three matches in that time.

Elsewhere, Cruz Azul failed to find their feet last time out as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Puebla.

Prior to that, Diego Aguirre’s men picked up an opening-day 3-2 win over Tigres UANL before suffering consecutive defeats against Pachuca and Atlas.

Cruz Azul are currently 10th in the Liga MX standings, level on points with Wednesday’s hosts in 12th place.

Atletico San Luis vs Cruz Azul Head-To-Head

With 12 wins from the last 28 meetings between the sides, Cruz Azul boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture. Atletico San Luis have picked up three fewer wins in that time, while seven games have ended all square.

Atletico San Luis Form Guide: D-L-W-L-D

Cruz Azul Form Guide: D-L-L-W-W

Atletico San Luis vs Cruz Azul Team News

Atletico San Luis

The hosts will be without the services of Unai Bilbao, who is currently recuperating from a ligament injury.

Injured: Unai Bilbao

Suspended: None

Cruz Azul

Cruz Azul boast a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns, giving Aguirre the luxury of a full strength squad.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Atletico San Luis vs Cruz Azul Predicted XI

Atletico San Luis Predicted XI (4-3-3): Nicolás Vikonis; Bryan Colula, Néstor Vidrio, Efrain Orona, Andres Iniestra; Jefferson Intriago, Roberto Meraz; Nicolás Benedetti, Marco Fabián, Édgar Bárcenas; Gonzalo Sosa

Cruz Azul Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Sebastián Jurado; Juan Escobar, Julio César Domínguez, Luis Abram, Alejandro Mayorga; Erik Lira; Uriel Antuna, Carlos Rodríguez, Ángel Romero, Carlos Rotondi; Santiago Giménez

Atletico San Luis vs Cruz Azul Prediction

Atletico San Luis and Cruz Azul have struggled to hit their stride in the new Liga MX campaign and will head into the game seeking a morale-boosting result. Both sides are currently level on four points in the bottom half of the standings and we predict they will cancel each other out and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Atletico San Luis 1-1 Cruz Azul

