Atletico San Luis vs Monterrey Prediction and Betting Tips | July 18th 2025

The action continues in round two of the Mexican Liga MX as Atletico San Luis and Monterrey square off on Friday. Domenec Torrent’s men have failed to win their last four visits to the Estadio Alfonso Lastras since July 2023 and will head into the weekend looking to end this dry spell.

Atletico San Luis picked up a dream start to the 2025-26 Liga MX Apertura campaign as they secured a 1-0 victory over Club Leon at the Estadio Leon on Monday.

Veteran forward Joao Pedro Galvao grabbed the headlines for Guillermo Abascal’s side as he struck in the first minute of stoppage time to leave Club Leon empty handed.

San Luis have come into the new term off the back of a forgettable campaign in the 2024-25 Clausura, where they finished 15th in the league table, only above Mazatlan, Puebla and Santos Laguna.

Meanwhile, Monterrey were outclassed and outplayed by Pachuca in Monday’s season curtain-raiser as they fell to a 3-0 defeat when both sides met at the Estadio Hidalgo.

This followed a decent run in the FIFA Club World Cup, where Torrent’s men finished runners-up in Group E to reach the knockout stages before losing 2-1 against German giants Borussia Dortmund.

Monterrey secured playoff football in the Liga MX Clausura last season but were knocked out in the quarter-finals after losing at the hands of eventual winners Toluca.

Atletico San Luis vs Monterrey Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 17 wins from the last 43 meetings between the sides, Monterrey hold a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Atletico San Luis have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Monterrey have won just one of their last six games across all competitions, while losing three and picking up two draws since the second week of May.

San Luis have won all but one of their most recent five home matches in the league, with a 1-0 defeat against Toluca on April 17 being the exception.

Atletico San Luis vs Monterrey Prediction

Atletico San Luis kicked off the new campaign on a high and will head into the weekend with confidence as they look to put together a strong early-season form.

While Monterrey boast a superior and more experienced squad on paper, they could struggle at the Estadio Alfonso Lastras given their recent woes on the road.

Prediction: Atletico San Luis 1-1 Monterrey

Atletico San Luis vs Monterrey Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last six meetings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in the last six clashes between the two teams)

