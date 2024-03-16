Atletico San Luis vs Pachuca Prediction and Betting Tips | March 18th 2024

Atletico San Luis will host Pachuca at the Alfonso Lastras Ramirez on Monday in another round of the 2024 Liga MX Clausura campaign.

The home side enjoyed a positive start to their season but have since lost their way and currently find themselves in the bottom half of the pile. They were beaten 3-1 by Nexaca last time out, sitting 2-1 down at the break before a red card to Jonantan Villal in the second half all but scuppered their chances of a comeback.

Atletico San Luis sit 14th in the league table with just 10 points from 11 games. They will now aim to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways on Monday.

Pachuca, meanwhile, are playing well at the moment and are on the hunt for their first Clausura title since 2016. They were beaten 2-1 by Queretaro in their last league outing but bounced back emphatically with a 6-0 demolition of MLS outfit Philadelphia Union in the last 16 of the CONCACAF Champions Cup earlier in the week.

The visitors sit fourth in the league standings with 22 points from 11 matches and will be hopeful of adding to that tally here.

Atletico San Luis vs Pachuca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 53 meetings between San Luis and Pachuca. The hosts have won 12 of those games while the visitors have won 26 times. There have been 15 draws between the two teams.

The home side picked up a 2-0 win in the last meeting between the two teams, ending a nine-game winless streak in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Pachuca are the highest-scoring side in the Mexican top flight this season with a goal tally of 25.

Atletico San Luis vs Pachuca Prediction

San Luis have lost three of their last four games and have won just one of their last nine. They have won just one of their last four home matches and could struggle here.

Pachuca, meanwhile, saw their latest result end a run of back-to-back winless outings and they will be looking to build on that on Monday. They have had their struggles on the road of late but should have enough to come out on top here.

Prediction: Atletico San Luis 1-2 Pachuca

Atletico San Luis vs Pachuca Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Pachuca to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)