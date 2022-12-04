Atromitos vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | December 6, 2022 

Greek side Atromitos and Nottingham Forest will square off in a friendly on Tuesday (December 6).

The two teams will use the game to continue their preparation for their return to competitive action, with their respective leagues currently on a break due to the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Atromitos are coming off a 1-1 draw against fellow Greek side Asteras Tripolis in another friendly on Saturday. Both goals came in the second half, with Jeronino Barrales scoring an injury time equaliser for Tripolis after Vidar Kjartansson had put Atromitos ahead.

Nottingham, meanwhile, suffered a 2-1 defeat to Stoke City in a friendly. They took the lead at half-time through Morgan Gibbs-White in the 42nd minute but were pegged back by Steve Cook's 64th-minute own goal before Tyrese Campbell netted the winner 16 minutes from time.

The Premier League outfit have friendlies lined up against Olympiacos and Valencia before returning to competitive action in the EFL Cup.

Atromitos vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second friendly clash between the two teams. They met in a pre-season friendly in July 2019, which Forest won 3-0.

Atromitos won just one of their last five league games before the World Cup break.

Six of Atromitos' last seven games across competitions have produced three goals or less.

Nothingham are unbeaten in their last three competitive games across competitions.

Atromitos are unbeaten in their four friendlies this year, winning two and drawing two. Nottingham have won just one of their five friendlies in 2022.

Atromitos vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Nottingham have had a sizable representation at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with ten players flying their respective nation's flag in Qatar. That means coach Steve Cooper could use the game to offer opportunities to his squad players.

Atromitos, meanwhile, will be keen to win this one before getting back to competitive action in the Greek Cup against Olympiacos. Although either team could nick a win, the spoils could be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Atromitos 1-1 Nottingham Forest

Atromitos vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

