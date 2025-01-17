Atromitos vs Olympiacos Prediction and Betting Tips | January 19th 2025

Atromitos and Olympiacos will battle for three points in a Greek Super League round 19 clash on Sunday (January 19th). The game will be played at Peristeri Stadium.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-0 away win over Lamia last weekend. Carlitos and Dimitrios Kalosmakis scored to put them two goals up at the break. The former completed his brace six minutes into the second half.

Olympiacos, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to arch-rivals Panathinaikos in the first leg of their Greek Cup quarterfinal tie. Filip Djuricic gave the Shamrock the lead in the 51st minute while Roman Yaremchuk drew the game level with 15 minutes left on the clock.

Trending

The Red-Whites will shift their attention to the league scene, where their last game saw them claim a 2-1 home win over Aris.

The victory left them at the summit of the standings, having garnered 40 points from 18 games. Atromitos are ninth on 22 points.

Atromitos vs Olympiacos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Olympiacos have 39 wins from the last 54 head-to-head games. Atromitos were victorious on five occasions while 10 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in September 2024 when Olympiacos claimed a 2-0 home win.

Olympiacos have scored at least two goals in six of the last eight head-to-head games.

Atromitos have won just one of their last seven home games.

Olympiacos are unbeaten in their last 15 games across competitions (nine wins).

Five of Olympiacos' last six games across competitions have produced less than three goals.

Atromitos vs Olympiacos Prediction

Atromitos ended their seven-game winless run with their victory last weekend and will be looking to build on this. The last three head-to-head games they have hosted have ended in draws.

Olympiacos are well on course to win a first league title in three years and hold a three-point advantage at the summit. Jose Luis Mendilibar's side are fresh off a feisty 'derby of the eternal enemies' and have the best away record in the league, having conceded just six goals in nine games on their travels.

We are backing the visiting side to claim a routine victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Atromitos 0-2 Olympiacos

Atromitos vs Olympiacos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Olympiacos to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback