5 attacking options Real Madrid could consider signing in January

Real Madrid's attack is in desperate need of a pick-up

Real Madrid is in an attacking crisis and is in need of a pickup desperately. The team has not scored in four matches across all competitions (3 of which have been losses).

There are problems all across the place; injury problems, shaky tactics, underperforming stars and the works. The sale of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus has had a more adverse effect on the team than previously thought.

Karim Benzema has after a good start to the season gone back to his terrible ways of contributing little to the team. Gareth Bale has struggled with injuries and form and the other attackers: Marco Asensio, Mariano Diaz and others have also struggled.

Julen Lopetegui and president Florentino Perez will surely be considering their options for the January transfer window. Star targets Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar will definitely not be joining in January as it's a transfer market too early.

However, something will have to be done in January as players like Benzema have clearly shown that they are not capable of filling the huge Ronaldo-shaped void.

Here are 5 attacking options they could consider in the window. Even if the moves for one of Mbappe, Neymar or Icardi materialize, these targets could still play a role for Los Merengues alongside one of these proposed marquee signings.

#5 Ciro Immobile (SS Lazio)

Immobile may be the perfect short-term solution

One of the more curious players around, the Italian international's career has been one bookmarked with high peaks and great troughs.

After all, this is a guy who has won the Capocannoniere award twice in his career (with Torino in the 2010-2011 season and last season with Torino). He is also the same guy who looked hopeless in spells with Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla where he couldn't hit a cow's backside with a bazooka.

The 28-year-old was at his destructive best last season as his razor-sharp finishing, brilliant hold up play and instinct for always being in the right place made him stand out. He was the joint top-scorer with 28 goals.

His finishing and holdup play are just as good as Benzema's. He has shown himself to be a better goalscorer in worse teams than Real Madrid and will find it easy to score many goals in a team with the quality of Los Merengues.

It is unclear how much Lazio may charge for their top marksman who has already scored 6 goals this season. Whatever it may cost though, Madrid will need a goalscorer better than Benzema who would help the team achieve its objectives.

