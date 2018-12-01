5 Attacking players that could be important for Argentina if Messi retires

Messi's time with La Albiceleste has not been a happy one

It is no exaggeration to suggest that Lionel Messi will go down as one of Argentina's greatest ever players. Two things can be true at the same time, therefore its also true that his time as La Albiceleste's main man has been one of the near-misses and finalist agonies.

La Pulga Atomica (The Atomic Flea) is the team's greatest ever goalscorer with 65 goals in 128 appearances. However, the pathetic displays by the team at the World Cup in Russia have led to cries for regeneration which might affect his decision to return to the national set-up.

While Messi wasn't at his effervescent best at the Mundial, he and the team were not helped by ex-manager Jorge Sampaoli's scatter-brain tactics and choices.

A lot of La Albiceleste's old guard have underperformed for years while wearing the country's colours. Sergio Aguero Gonzalo Higuain, Angel Di Maria are among the big-name stars who have consistently failed to deliver for their nation.

New manager, Lionel Scaloni has made it clear that he intends to forge a new identity for the team with a new set of players. With the Copa America coming up in 2019 and Messi's future still unclear, a new set of attacking talent will have to take the reins.

Here is a look at 5 young-ish talents that could be critical for Argentina in the near future:

#5 Giovani Lo Celso

Lo Celso can provide the much-needed guile in midfield

Argentina has lacked a quality central midfielder since the heydays of Juan Sebastian Veron and before him, Fernando Redondo.

Ever Banega was supposed to be the anointed one to replace the aforementioned duo. However, inconsistencies have marred the talented player's Argentina career and for now, he looks done for at international level.

Enter Lo Celso. Before the Mundial, it was expected that the player would man the central midfield role alongside Javier Mascherano to provide balance for the team. However, Sampaoli's befuddling tactics meant he never saw any action in Russia.

The 22-year-old had looked a talent during his very brief stay at Rosario Central. His performances earned him a €8.5m move to PSG. Under Unai Emery, he was played in a defensive midfield role where he was an absolute disaster.

He has rediscovered his best form under the enigmatic Quique Setien on loan at Real Betis. His passing, vision, ability to dictate the tempo will be key for Argentina going forward, this explains why he has been a key player in all of the team's matches under Scaloni.

No other Argentine midfielder looks capable of providing the nous from midfield like Lo Celso, Albiceleste fans will be hoping that he becomes more Redondo than Banega.

