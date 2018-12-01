×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

5 Attacking players that could be important for Argentina if Messi retires

Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
412   //    01 Dec 2018, 17:26 IST

Messi's time with La Albiceleste has not been a happy one
Messi's time with La Albiceleste has not been a happy one

It is no exaggeration to suggest that Lionel Messi will go down as one of Argentina's greatest ever players. Two things can be true at the same time, therefore its also true that his time as La Albiceleste's main man has been one of the near-misses and finalist agonies.

La Pulga Atomica (The Atomic Flea) is the team's greatest ever goalscorer with 65 goals in 128 appearances. However, the pathetic displays by the team at the World Cup in Russia have led to cries for regeneration which might affect his decision to return to the national set-up.

While Messi wasn't at his effervescent best at the Mundial, he and the team were not helped by ex-manager Jorge Sampaoli's scatter-brain tactics and choices.

A lot of La Albiceleste's old guard have underperformed for years while wearing the country's colours. Sergio Aguero Gonzalo Higuain, Angel Di Maria are among the big-name stars who have consistently failed to deliver for their nation.

New manager, Lionel Scaloni has made it clear that he intends to forge a new identity for the team with a new set of players. With the Copa America coming up in 2019 and Messi's future still unclear, a new set of attacking talent will have to take the reins.

Here is a look at 5 young-ish talents that could be critical for Argentina in the near future:

#5 Giovani Lo Celso

Lo Celso can provide the much-needed guile in midfield
Lo Celso can provide the much-needed guile in midfield

Argentina has lacked a quality central midfielder since the heydays of Juan Sebastian Veron and before him, Fernando Redondo.

Ever Banega was supposed to be the anointed one to replace the aforementioned duo. However, inconsistencies have marred the talented player's Argentina career and for now, he looks done for at international level.

Enter Lo Celso. Before the Mundial, it was expected that the player would man the central midfield role alongside Javier Mascherano to provide balance for the team. However, Sampaoli's befuddling tactics meant he never saw any action in Russia.

The 22-year-old had looked a talent during his very brief stay at Rosario Central. His performances earned him a €8.5m move to PSG. Under Unai Emery, he was played in a defensive midfield role where he was an absolute disaster.

He has rediscovered his best form under the enigmatic Quique Setien on loan at Real Betis. His passing, vision, ability to dictate the tempo will be key for Argentina going forward, this explains why he has been a key player in all of the team's matches under Scaloni.

No other Argentine midfielder looks capable of providing the nous from midfield like Lo Celso, Albiceleste fans will be hoping that he becomes more Redondo than Banega.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Argentina Football Lionel Messi Paulo Dybala Jorge Sampaoli
Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Well, I love football (a look at my body of work tells a better story). However, I also love other sports and from time to time, pen articles concerning basketball, tennis, boxing, and e-sports. I follow these sports as much as I can, this explains why I write on a lot of different topics ranging from analysis and tactics to transfers and a whole lot more (reviews, previews and everything in between). Real Madrid is the team closest to my heart (same goes for Rafa Nadal, Raul Gonzalez, Mike Tyson, Mortal Kombat and the San Antonio Spurs).
Big shoes to fill: 3 players who can captain Argentina...
RELATED STORY
How Argentina could have won the 2018 World Cup
RELATED STORY
5 ways in which Messi's absence might benefit Argentina
RELATED STORY
Is Messi a lesser player than Maradona because he has not...
RELATED STORY
Why Lionel Messi’s Absence Bodes Well For Argentina
RELATED STORY
Messi & Ronaldo: The end of an era at the biggest...
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi to reportedly return to Argentina national...
RELATED STORY
5 things you did not know about Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
Interesting similarities between Ronaldo's Euro 2016 and...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Qualitative comparison between Lionel Messi and...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us