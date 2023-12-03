Atzeneta vs Getafe Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th December 2023 

Getafe visit the Campo De Futbol El Regit on Tuesday to face fifth-tier Atzeneta in the second round of the Copa Del Rey.

The Azulones will be pumped for this one, having won their first-round clash against sixth-tier Tardienta by a mammoth scoreline of 12-0, one of their biggest victories in history.

Eight different players were on target on that epic night in Huesca, including a brace from Mason Greenwood and Borja Mayoral, while Oscar Rodriguez netted a hat-trick.

Although their form since then has been steady, Getafe were dealt a 2-0 loss by Las Palmas in La Liga on Saturday. Julian Araujo and Cristian Herrera scored apiece for the island side, whereas Omar Alderete was sent off for the Azulones in the 48th minute.

It was only their fourth top-flight loss of the season, but having also won just four times in 15 games, the Madrid side remained in 10th place on the league table with 19 points.

Atzeneta, who play their trade in the fifth division, caused quite an upset in the first round by ousting Segunda Division side, Real Zaragoza in a 2-1 home victory. Victor Mollejo put the visitors in front after 21 minutes, but Brandon Yarce equalized for the hosts after just three minutes.

In the second half, after the 69th minute, Mario Ucles netted the winner for Atzeneta to send them through. Since then, the side has played three league games, winning once and drawing twice.

Atzeneta vs Getafe Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first clash between Atzeneta and Getafe.

Getafe have gone out in the second round of the Copa Del Rey in three of their last four campaigns, all coming in a row - 2019, 2020 and 2021; last season, the Azulones broke the jinx to reach the third round.

Atzeneta are unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions, winning thrice.

Atzeneta have drawn their last two games, 0-0.

Of their last six away games in the Copa Del Rey, Getafe have won four.

Getafe have scored at least twice in their last four away games in Copa Del Rey.

Atzeneta vs Getafe Prediction

Atzeneta will be keen to cause another upset here, and if they do, it will be much bigger than the last. Getafe, however, won't go down that easily, having picked up a big win in the first round.

Although a repeat is unlikely, the Azulones are still the favorites to prevail.

Prediction: Atzeneta 0-3 Getafe

Atzeneta vs Getafe Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Getafe to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No