Aubameyang hopes Tottenham do not qualify for the Champions League next season

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
News
628   //    30 Nov 2018, 20:52 IST

Aubameyang doesn't want arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspurs to finish ahead of them this season.
Aubameyang doesn't want arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspurs to finish ahead of them this season.

What's the story?

In the buildup of the fierce North London derby that will be played this Sunday at the Etihad stadium, Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has made a huge statement about his club's Champions League hopes for the next season.

Speaking to Sky Sports Aubameyang said that as an Arsenal player, he wants his to club achieve a top-four finish and hopes that North London rivals Tottenham do not qualify for the Champions League.

The striker expects a tough battle at the Emirates this weekend as he believes both the sides have played well this season. He said playing in a derby is always special, but concedes that this rivalry is too much for him at the moment.

In case you didn't know...

Arsenal and Spurs have both found the back of the net in 34 PL north London derbies, more than in any other fixture in the competition.

Spurs have won their last seven PL London derbies, including a convincing 3-1 win over Chelsea last weekend and can equal their longest derby winning run in the top flight, eight victories between October 1950 and August 1951.

The heart of the matter...

Aubameyang spoke to Sky Sports about how the two London rivals compare this season and was asked whether he was enjoying Spurs' recent performances. Replying to that he said:

"The rivalry is too much, but we know they are playing well. We know that it will be a tough game but we have to be focused on what we are doing."
"Both teams are playing well in this moment so we feel the atmosphere and the excitement. Everybody is talking about this game. It is always special to play a derby."

Arsenal and Tottenham are targeting Champions League football next season, so when asked about the chances of both the clubs making it into the final four, he added:

"As an Arsenal player, we hope that only Arsenal get into the Champions League but we know it is tough and maybe both teams will go. It will be a great battle."

Aubameyang who rediscovered his goal-scoring touch against Bournemouth last weekend, would want to score his maiden derby goal in front of the home fans and join the long list of prolific Gunners' strikers who've made this derby so special over the years.

What's next?

Arsenal would likely include their No.9 Alexandre Lacazette in the squad, who is said to be recovering from a minor groin injury.

Arsenal go up against another Big Six club in the Premier League after this demanding fixture, when they'll be visiting Jose Mourinho's Manchester United on 6 December.

Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur Harry Kane Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Mauricio Pochettino Etihad Stadium
Football is my cup of tea. Let's talk football over a Cup of tea!
