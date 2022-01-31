Aubameyang spotted in Barcelona ahead of reported Camp Nou switch, pictures surface

Barcelona are heavily linked with a swoop for Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with rumors of a potential union between the two parties filling the air in recent days. As it stands, it looks like the Gabonese will sign a deal with the Catalan giants before the winter transfer window shuts later today.

According to Spanish newspaper Diaro Sport, the Gunners forward has already landed at Barcelona airport and could seal a deadline day switch to Camp Nou. This has been confirmed in a video posted on the official Twitter page of reliable Spanish journalist Gerard Romero in which Aubameyang's arrival was recorded.

It is believed the Gabonese will join the Catalan giants on loan until the end of the season, with a purchase option likely to be included. More information regarding the deal will be unveiled as things develop in the coming hours.

Meanwhile, it comes as no surprise that Barcelona have decided to sign the Arsenal striker. The Catalan giants have lost significant strength in attack, with the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho all leaving the club.

Ousmane Dembele is on the verge of leaving the club while players like Ansu Fati, Martin Braithwaite and Memphis Depay are battling fitness issues. Should Aubameyang join the Blaugrana in the coming hours, he'd become the third attacker to switch to Camp Nou this summer after Ferran Torres and Adama Traore.

The striker will be eager to return to the pitch after being on the sidelines for the last few months

Barcelona switch: an escape route for Aubameyang?

The Gabonese has spent the last couple of months on the sidelines at Arsenal as punishment from Mikel Arteta following a disciplinary breach in November. That, coupled with his fallout with the Gunners faithful, has made life tough for the striker at the Emirates in recent weeks.

Hence, Barcelona's interest has come as an opportunity for Aubameyang to leave his nightmare behind him in London and relaunch his career in the Catalan capital. With seven goals and two assists to his name in 15 games for Arsenal this season, the Gabonese remains a big threat in front of goal.

The Blaugrana will be hoping he helps them solve their goalscoring woes going forward. It remains to be seen how things will pan out for the two parties today henceforth.

