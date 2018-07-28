Aubameyang: The next Thiery Henry?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been a star player since his time at Borussia Dortmund. He scored a hat-trick in his Bundesliga debut. The Gabon international moved to the Bundesliga from France in the summer of 2013, and certainly made a lasting first impression, netting three of Dortmund's four goals in his debut game against FC Augsburg.

Aubameyang has scored a total of 98 goals in just 144 appearances for Dortmund in all league games, and has hit the back of the net 23 times in 56 appearances for Gabon.

Aubameyang is a club-record signing for Arsenal and could be the man to lead the North London side to a glorious year. Here's an interesting fact for the Arsenal supporters: Aubameyang is the fastest Arsenal player to score ten goals. And thus, is one of the reasons why Arsenal fans should be optimistic about the future.

He scored a lovely chip goal in his first game for the Gunners, thrashing Everton with a scoreline of 5-1. Since then, he has gone on to score nine times in just twelve appearances, with four assists to his name as well.

This is something the Gooners should be happy about, as their record-signing player has not taken much time to gel in. In fact, he scored in his very first game and that shows how confident the Gabon international is about his abilities and skills.

Aubameyang's chemistry with Mkhitaryan

Henrikh Mkhitaryan was the man to assist his first goal at Arsenal, and the former Dortmund star has shared a great relationship with Aubameyang on and off the pitch. Their partnership at Dortmund was lethal.

Incredibly, in the 2015-16 season, Aubameyang and Micky contributed to a staggering 90 goals across all competitions, with Auba scoring 40 and Micky scoring 19 times. The Gunners expect them to replicate they same glorious form at Arsenal, too.

According to the Independent, Mkhitaryan played a major role in convincing Aubameyang to join Arsenal and Auba accepted that Micky's signing was a huge factor in his decision to move to England.

The duo performed extremely well under Tuchel, and coincidentally, Tuchel was heavily linked to Arsenal as the successor for Wenger. However, it was Unai Emery who took up the job of managing the misfiring North London side.

Fun fact: Aubameyang joined Arsenal in the winter, and since then, he has had the same number of assists as Eden Hazard this season, with scoring just one less than Morata, despite playing just half of the season.

The "Next Thiery Henry"?

Aubameyang is already being nicknamed the 'Next Thiery Henry' by fans and according to Arsenal.com, this is what the 29-year-old has had to say

“I think the club have such a big history and have great players like Thierry Henry who is an example for all strikers.

“He was fast and scored a lot of goals he was really an example. Maybe [I am like him] but I have to work a lot to be like him and I will do.

“I am a fast player and score goals too, like Henry. I have to work a lot to get there. ‘I hope that we come back to the top as soon as possible.”

Thiery Henry has made 377 appearances for the North London side and has scored 228 goals in eight seasons across all competitions. Though Henry started playing for Arsenal at a young age, will Aubameyang be able to at least match his goal scoring ratio, if not beat it? Let's wait and watch what the Gabonese forward can do!

