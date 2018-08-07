Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Aubameyang the reason behind failure to sign Dembele according to Arsenal legend

Zeeshan Ali
SENIOR ANALYST
News
2.90K   //    07 Aug 2018, 15:51 IST

Borussia Dortmund Celebrates Winning The DFB Cup 2017
Borussia Dortmund Celebrates Winning The DFB Cup 2017

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for Barcelona starlet Ousmane Dembele. They have been fairly active in the summer transfer window having already brought in five players in the shape of Bernd Leno, Stephan Lichtsteiner, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi.

However, the new manager Unai Emery had hinted that there might be another 'big-name' signing for the club before the close of business in England.

This had gotten a lot of Arsenal fans excited about the possibility of seeing the dynamic French attacker make his way to the Emirates.

That, though, might be a step too far according to former Arsenal player and legend Martin Keown.

In an interview with Starsport the former Gunner, who played in defence and was a part of the invincible side that went unbeaten back in the 2003/04 season, provided his rationale behind not making a move for the pricey winger.

Martin Keown and Ruud Van Nistelrooy argue
The infamous Martin Keown and Ruud Van Nistelrooy bust-up

“I don’t know, maybe it’s good for the fans,” Keown told Starsport.

“I don’t see it happening. It seems like it’s an absolute fortune for the player. It doesn’t look likely."

The Gabon international was acquired from Borussia Dortmund for a club-record fee of £56 million.

“But maybe the Arsenal fans are hoping for that sort of marquee signing. I think that work was done last year with Aubameyang."

“Aubameyang is going to be a player that I think could really tear up the Premier League this season so we’ll have to wait and see how that happens."

However, Keown is of the opinion that a reunion of the former Dortmund stars is unlikely this summer.

“It’s great because in a week’s time all the talking stops and we’ll see who’s the best."

“I think Arsenal will be well prepared because the manager’s had longer to work with his players than everybody else who’s been back to pre-season training."

“You look at the number of players that still aren’t back properly, Arsenal have had that advantage that the core of the players have been back now for four to five weeks.”

Dembele has failed to make much impact at the Nou Camp since his £135.5 million move from the German side in August 2017 and has been linked away from the side, with the Emirates Stadium one of the likely destinations.

What do you make of Keown's comments? Let us know in the comments section below.

