Aubameyang throws back to his best days as Arsenal striker hits hat-trick against West Brom

Arsenal fans have enjoyed some great moments with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in recent years. Since joining the club in 2018, he has connected very well with the supporters.

But despite scoring lots of goals in his first two seasons, including helping the Gunners win the FA Cup and Community Shield, Aubameyang has lost a bit of steam in the last 15 months.

Last season, in particular, wasn’t so good for the Arsenal striker. Blighted by injuries and personal issues, he ended the campaign with just 15 goals in all competitions.

Aubameyang didn’t start in Arsenal’s first two Premier League games this season after contracting COVID-19, which delayed his return to the team. However, he was in sensational form in his first start against West Bromwich Albion in the Carabao Cup.

Aubameyang hits hat-trick

When Aubameyang is in form, he’s almost unstoppable. And he brought his A-game when Arsenal traveled to the Hawthorns on Wednesday night.

Despite starting his first game of the season, the 32-year-old was at his clinical best as he bagged a hat-trick to help the Gunners to a comfortable 6-0 victory.

Even more impressive is how he adapted to every position in attack. Aubameyang started the game as Arsenal’s centre-forward, where he performed excellently and linked up well with Bukayo Saka and Nicolas Pepe.

The Gabonese striker then shifted to the left in the second half and was still very effective. It wasn’t just about the goals, but his overall play and work rate was commendable.

Aubameyang still key to Arsenal’s progress

It is no coincidence that Aubameyang’s return to form saw Arsenal win their first game of the season. He’s their talisman and most lively goal threat.

The Gunners skipper makes the team tick; his presence alone guarantees goals and they’ll need him to put up such performances on a regular basis.

"I think Aubameyang is really comfortable playing in either position and we have Lacazette as a nine as well. He came on later on," Arteta said in his post-match press conference, as quoted by Arsenal.com.

"With the players we had available today and the plan [we had], we believed it was better to play Aubameyang up front.

"Obviously he’s a really happy character and he needs that connection with people, with family, with friends, with fans. You could see the interaction when he left the pitch. I think that’s something really positive for him, yes."

Aubameyang appears to be back to his best and his performance against West Brom was a timely throwback to his best days.

