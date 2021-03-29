Aubameyang to talk to Odegaard concerning Arsenal stay

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has said he will talk to Martin Odegaard to convince him to sign for Arsenal on a permanent deal. The Norwegian playmaker arrived from Real Madrid in January on a six-month loan deal.

Odegaard has impressed strongly in his short time at the Emirates and has won over the Arsenal supporters with his dazzling displays. His best performance for Arsenal came just before the international break in the Gunners' 3-3 draw with West Ham. Arsenal shockingly found themselves three goals behind after just 32 minutes played. However, Mikel Arteta's side came back to level the scores at 3-3 with Odegaard as the driving force,

Martin Odegaard was colossal against West Ham 🔴⚪️:



93% pass accuracy

95 touches

16 penalty area entries (most)

9 crosses (most)

5 touches in opposition box

4 chances created (most)



Why Arsenal must sign Odegaard 📝: https://t.co/kWBAsHJnrN #OptusSport pic.twitter.com/YAtkz8pg4s — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) March 21, 2021

After the game, Arsenal fans went on social media to appeal to the midfielder to sign for the club permanently. Arsenal supporters also expressed the same to captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang over the weekend. The Gabonese striker was streaming a FIFA 21 game session on his Twitch channel when he was asked by a viewer to ask Odegaard to join the club on a permanent deal.

“Definitely I will ask him.” Aubameyang replied simply.

Odegaard is happy at Arsenal

Burnley v Arsenal - Premier League

Odegaard has not closed the door to remaining at Arsenal beyond the summer. football.london has claimed he has told those close to him that he would like to remain in North London after his loan deal expires. Thus, any further encouragement from Aubameyang might not be necessary.

The 22-year-old has always said his dream was to play for Real Madrid, however, with his chances greatly limited under Zinedine Zidane, he is now more open-minded towards staying at Arsenal permanently.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has given the Norwegian ample playing time and also shared his ideas with Odegaard which the Norwegian has quickly adapted to at the club. Odegaard has said he is happy at Arsenal and feels at home at the club.

Martin Odegaard was directly involved in four shots in the first half for Arsenal, as many as Olympiacos managed as a team.



He should shoot from distance more often. 😉 pic.twitter.com/LlE6WJ7Tx1 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 11, 2021

“I have felt at home since the first day,” he said after their recent Europa League victory over Olympiacos.

“I am happy to be here and I feel great so I'm very pleased to be a part of the team.”

Odegaard has just two more years left on his contract at Real Madrid so Arsenal could get a good deal for him if they opt to sign him permanently at the end of the season.