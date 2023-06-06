Aucas vs Nublense Prediction and Betting Tips | June 7th 2023

Aucas will welcome Nublense to Estadio Gonzalo Pozo Ripalda for a Group A fixture in the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday.

The home side are coming off a 2-0 defeat away to Independiente del Valle in the Ecuadorian Liga Pro. Yaimar Medina and Junior Sornosa scored in either half to inspire their side to victory.

El Ídolo del Pueblo will turn their attention back to the continent, where their last game saw them fall to a 2-1 defeat on home turf against Racing Club. The defeat left them at the bottom of the standings, having garnered three points from four games.

Nublense, meanwhile, have not been in action since sharing the spoils in a 1-1 draw against Flamengo in the Libertadores a fortnight ago. Gabriel Barbosa opened the scoring for the Brazilians in the 34th minute, while Jorge Neira leveled matters in the 74th minute.

The draw saw them climb to third spot in the table with four points to their name from four games.

Aucas vs Nublense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The reverse fixture saw Nublense claim a 2-1 comeback win on home turf, so Aucas will be under pressure to match that result at home. However, their recent form is not in their favor.

Aucas are winless in four matches on the bounce and have lost each of their last three games.

Each of Nublense's last four competitive games have produced less than three goals.

Four of Aucas' last five games in all competitions have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Nublense have won just one of their last eight away games in all competitions, illustrating their struggles on the road.

Aucas vs Nublense Prediction

Aucas are in danger of being eliminated from the Copa Libertadores and a defeat in this match would see them eliminated.

Nublense, for their part, also need maximum points to keep their qualification hopes alive and will be seeking to match their result from the reverse fixture that saw them claim a comeback win.

However, we are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Aucas 2-1 Nublense

Aucas vs Nublense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Aucas to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 3 - Under or Over 2.5 goals - Over 2.5 goals

