Auckland City vs Boca Juniors Prediction and Betting Tips | June 24th 2025

Auckland City will square off against Boca Juniors at Geodis Park in their final group stage match of the FIFA Club World Cup on Tuesday. Auckland have been eliminated from the competition, while this is a must-win match for Boca.

Ad

The Navy Blues have lost their three games in June thus far. They were hammered 10-0 in their campaign opener against Bayern Munich, and their poor form continued last week as they lost 6-0 to Benfica. They conceded twice from the penalty spot in that match.

Xeneize began their campaign with a 2-2 draw against Benfica and suffered a narrow 2-1 loss to Bayern Munich last week. Miguel Merentiel had equalized in the 66th minute, and Michael Olise bagged the match-winner in the 84th minute.

Ad

Trending

They can still qualify for the knockout round if they can secure a win by a margin of eight goals. The goal requirement will be reduced if Benfica suffer a loss against Bayern Munich by a substantial margin.

Auckland City vs Boca Juniors Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

Auckland have conceded 18 goals while scoring just once in three games this month.

Xeneize have won just one of their last six games, with that triumph registered on penalties in the Argentine Primera División last month.

The Navy Blues were eliminated from the first round of the Club World Cup in the last three editions without scoring. They last scored in the competition in the 2016 edition.

Xeneize have conceded eight goals in their last three games in the competition.

Auckland have registered just three shots on target in the competition thus far.

Xeneize have scored one goal apiece in three of their last six games.

Ad

Auckland City vs Boca Juniors Prediction

The Navy Blues have failed to score in their last five games in the Club World Cup while conceding 23 goals and will look to improve upon that record. Their last win in the competition was registered in the 2014 edition.

Xeneize will look to conclude their group-stage campaign on a winning note here. While they have low odds of securing qualification in the knockout round, as that would require them to score eight goals in this match, considering Auckland's defensive form this season, it is not a completely unlikely outcome.

Ad

Ayrton Costa picked up an injury against Bayern Munich and will sit this one out. Ander Herrera and Nicolás Figal remain suspended.

Considering Auckland's struggles in the Club World Cup and Xeneize's slight advantage in terms of squad quality, we back Boca to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Auckland City 0-4 Boca Juniors

Auckland City vs Boca Juniors Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Boca Juniors to win

Ad

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More