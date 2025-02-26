Auckland vs Adelaide United Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1, 2025

Auckland welcome Adelaide United to Go Media Stadium in a top-of-the-table A-League clash on Saturday. The hosts are in pole position in the standings and have an eight-point lead over United.

Ad

The Black Knights extended their winning streak in the league to four games last week with a thumping 6-1 home win over Wellington Phoenix. Logan Rogerson scored a hat-trick, while Neyder Moreno bagged a brace.

Adelaide, meanwhile, have won one of their last five games. They suffered a second consecutive loss last week, falling 3-0 at Western United, faling to score in the league for the first time this season.

Auckland vs Adelaide United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides met for the first time in the reverse fixture last month, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Auckland have the best defensive record in the A-League this season, conceding 13 goals in 17 games. Seven of them have been conceded at home.

Adelaide have the second-best attacking record in the A-League this season, scoring 34 times in 17 games.

Auckland have kept clean sheets in four of their eight league games in 2025. They are unbeaten at home this year, winning three of four games.

Adelaide have won six of their nine away games in the A-League this season, losing three.

Adelaide have lost their two away games in February, conceding seven goals and scoring once.

The visitors have conceded 15 goals in eight A-League games in 2025.

Ad

Trending

Auckland vs Adelaide United Prediction

Auckland are on a four-game winning streak in the A-League, scoring 11 goals and keeping two clean sheets. They have won their last three home games, scoring 11 goals.

Dan Hall remains sidelined with an ankle injury. Captain Hiroki Sakai signed an extension last week and should be the first name on the teamsheet. Louis Verstraete started from the bench last week and is likely to start.

Ad

Adelaide, meanwhile, have lost three of their four games this month, conceding nine goals. After winning their first six away games, they have lost their last two.

Luka Jovanovic, Panagiotis Kikianis, Fabian Talladira and Jonny Yull remain unavailable due to international commitments. Dylan Pierias and Ryan Kitto were absent against Western United and are doubtful.

Considering the contrast in form between the two teams, expect Auckland to register a comfortable win.

Ad

Prediction: Auckland 2-1 Adelaide United

Auckland vs Adelaide United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Auckland to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback