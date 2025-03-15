Auckland vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2025

Auckland will welcome Central Coast Mariners to Go Media Stadium in the A-League on Sunday. The hosts are at the top of the table and have a six-point lead over Western United. Mariners are in 10th place in the table, winning just four of their 20 league games.

The Black Knights are unbeaten in their last eight league games, though the last two have ended in draws. After a thrilling 4-4 draw against Adelaide United earlier this month, they were held to a 1-1 away draw at Newcastle Jets last week. Eli Adams gave Newcastle the lead in the 12th minute and Jesse Randall equalized in the 37th minute.

The visitors have endured a poor run of form recently and are winless in their last nine games across all competitions. They suffered a fifth consecutive loss last week, as they fell to a 3-0 away loss to Melbourne Victory.

Auckland vs Central Coast Mariners Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time in the reverse fixture in December. Auckland registered a comfortable 4-1 away win, thanks to goals from Hiroki Sakai, Jake Brimmer, Guillermo May, and Logan Rogerson.

The hosts have scored 37 goals in 19 league games thus far. Mariners, meanwhile, have conceded 37 goals in 20 games.

Auckland are unbeaten in five home games in 2025, scoring 15 goals while conceding six times.

Central Coast Mariners are winless in their last five away games, failing to score in three.

No team have played more draws (9) in the A-League this season than the visitors.

Mariners have won just two of their last 16 games in all competitions, with both wins registered in away games.

Auckland vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction

The Black Knights have lost just one of their 10 league games in 2025 while recording five wins. 22 of their 37 league goals this season have been scored at home and they will look to continue their prolific run here.

Louis Verstraete was shown a straight red card following a VAR check last week and he will serve a suspension here. Nando Pijnaker picked up his fifth yellow card of the season last week and is also suspended for this match.

The visitors have suffered five consecutive defeats, failing to score in three games in that period. They have lost their last two away games, conceding five goals without scoring, and will look to improve upon that record.

Considering the current form of the two teams, the hosts are expected to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Auckland 3-1 Central Coast Mariners

Auckland vs Central Coast Mariners Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Auckland to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

