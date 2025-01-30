Auckland vs Macarthur Prediction and Betting Tips | February 1, 2025

Auckland and Macarthur go head-to-head at the Go Media Stadium in round 17 of the A-League on Saturday. Mile Sterjovski’s visitors have won their last four road outings.

Neyder Moreno came up clutch for Auckland on Sunday, striking a 95th-minute winner against Western Sydney Wanderers at the CommBank Stadium. Steve Corica’s men have gone three matches without defeat, winning two, since a 1-0 loss to Perth Glory on January 11.

Auckland have nine wins from 14 matches to collect 30 points and are atop the points table, two points above second-placed Adelaide United.

Macarthur, meanwhile, continued their push for a top two-two finish last weekend with a 1-0 victory over Melbourne City at the Campbelltown Sports Stadium. Before that, Sterjovski’s men were on a run of six matches without a home win, losing four.

Macarthur have 24 points from 15 A-League matches to sit fourth in the standings, level on points with fifth-placed Melbourne City.

Auckland vs Macarthur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between Auckland and Macarthur, with Auckland claiming a 1-0 victory in November.

Auckland have lost one of their last six matches, winning three.

Macarthur have won all but one of their most recent six away matches, with a goalless draw with Western United in December being the exception.

Auckland are unbeaten in six of their seven home games this season, winning five.

Auckland vs Macarthur Prediction

Macarthur will head into the weekend looking to continue from where they left off against Melbourne and secure a fifth road win on the bounce. However, Auckland have been tough to crack in what has been an impressive inaugural campaign and should come out on top at home.

Prediction: Auckland 2-1 Macarthur

Auckland vs Macarthur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Auckland to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Macarthur’s last five outings.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in five of Macarthur’s last six games.)

