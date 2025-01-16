Auckland vs Melbourne City Prediction and Betting Tips | January 18th 2025

The action continues in round 15 of the Australian A-League as Auckland and Melbourne City square off at the Go Media Stadium on Saturday morning. Both sides head into the weekend off the back of contrasting results, with Aurelio Vidmar’s men claiming a hard-fought victory over Brisbane Roar.

Auckland failed to secure their first win of the year last Saturday when they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Perth Glory at the HBF Park. Steve Corica’s side have now failed to win four of their most recent five games, having picked up six straight league victories preceding this run.

Auckland have enjoyed an impressive inaugural A-League campaign, claiming 23 points from their 11 matches so far to sit third in the table, one point behind Saturday’s visitors at the top of the pile.

Melbourne City, on the other hand, maintained their lead at the top of the A-League standings as they secured a 1-0 victory over Brisbane Roar at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium last Saturday.

Vidmar’s men have gone seven back-to-back games without defeat, picking up four wins and three draws since a 2-0 loss against Western Sydney Wanderers back in November.

Melbourne’s fine run of results have been owing to the solid job done on the road, where they are unbeaten in their six matches this season while scoring 13 goals and conceding three so far.

Auckland vs Melbourne City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two teams, with Melbourne City claiming one win and one draw from their previous two encounters.

Auckland have won just one of their most recent five matches while losing twice and claiming two draws since mid-December.

Melbourne City are unbeaten in their six away games in the league this season, claiming four wins and two draws so far.

Auckland have lost just one of their last six A-League home games this season while picking up four wins and one draw so far.

Auckland vs Melbourne City Prediction

With just one point separating Auckland and Melbourne City in the upper echelons of the table, we anticipate a thrilling contest at the Go Media Stadium as they both look to get one over the other.

However, we predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Auckland 1-1 Melbourne City

Auckland vs Melbourne City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in Melbourne’s last five games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in eight of the visitors’ last 10 outings)

