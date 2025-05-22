Auckland vs Melbourne Victory Prediction and Betting Tips | May 24th 2025

Auckland will invite Melbourne Victory to Go Media Stadium in the second leg of the A-League semifinals on Saturday. They met in the first leg in Melbourne last week and Auckland registered a 1-0 away win. After a goalless first half, Logan Rogerson scored the only goal of the match in the 64th minute.

The Black Knights were crowned the Premiership winners in their debut season and will look to win the Grand Final as well. They have suffered just two losses in the A-League in 2025.

The visitors are playing in the finals series for the second consecutive season. They made it to the Grand Final last season and suffered a 3-1 loss to the Central Coast Mariners.

Auckland vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met thrice, with all meetings taking place this season. The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten record in these meetings, recording two wins.

They met for the first time in January, and that meeting ended in a goalless draw. The Black Knights recorded a 2-0 away win in the reverse fixture in April.

Victory are on a three-game winning streak in away games, scoring seven goals while conceding four times.

Auckland are unbeaten in their eight home games in 2025, recording four wins.

Melbourne Victory have won three of their last six games in the A-League, with all of these wins registered on their travels.

Victory have scored at least two goals in six of their last eight away games in the A-League.

All three meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

Auckland vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

Auckland suffered a 4-2 loss to Western United in their final regular season match last month but bounced back with a win in the first leg. They have won three of their last four league games while keeping clean sheets and will look to build on that form.

Victory, meanwhile, have two wins and two losses in their last five games. Their unbeaten streak ended after three games in the first leg, and they will look to bounce back here. Notably, they have failed to score in three meetings against the hosts thus far. Brendan Hamill was injured last week and is a key absentee for the visitors.

The Black Knights have the lead on aggregate and will likely play defensively here. Three of their last four home games have ended in draws, and another draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Auckland 1-1 Melbourne Victory

Auckland vs Melbourne Victory Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

