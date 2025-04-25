Auckland vs Perth Glory Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27, 2025

In a clash between two teams from opposite ends of the standings, leaders Auckland welcome bottom-placed Perth Glory to Go Media Stadium in the A-League on Sunday. The hosts need a point to clinch the Premiership in their debut campaign.

The Black Knights are unbeaten in 13 league games. They returned to winning ways after two games last week with a 2-0 triumph at Melbourne Victory. After a goalless first half, Louis Verstraete broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute before Guillermo May doubled Auckland's lead in the 89th minute, with Verstraete picking up the assist.

Perth, meanwhile, registered their first win in 10 games with a 4-1 home triumph over Adelaide United earlier this month. Adam Taggart and Trent Ostler scored in the first half, while Jaylan Pearman bagged a second-half brace.

Auckland vs Perth Glory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met once, with Glory winning 1-0 at home in the reverse fixture in January.

Perth are winless in six away league games in 2025, losing five.

Auckland have the best defensive record in the A-League this season, conceding 23 times, 33 fewer than Glory.

Auckland are unbeaten at home in 2025, winning three of seven games.

Perth have scored in four of their last five league games.

Perth have the worst goalscoring record in the A-League this season, scoring 20 times, with nine of them coming on their travels.

Auckland have scored twice in four of their last five games.

Auckland vs Perth Glory Prediction

Auckland's last three home games have ended in draws. Their only loss in 2025 came against Glory in January.

Perth, meanwhile, registered their third win of the league campaign last week. They scored at least four times for the first time since February 2024 but have won just one of their last 18 away games.

Auckland are all but guaranteed to become the first team from New Zealand to win the Premiership or Championship in A-League history. Considering their home form, expect them to eke out a narrow win and celebrate the title in front of their fans.

Prediction: Auckland 2-1 Perth

Auckland vs Perth Glory Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Auckland to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

