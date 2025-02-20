Auckland vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction and Betting Tips | February 22nd 2025

League leaders Auckland will invite Wellington Phoenix to Go Media Stadium in the A-League on Saturday. The hosts have a comfortable five-point lead over second-placed Adelaide United while Phoenix are in 10th place in the league table with 19 points.

The Black Knights extended their winning streak across all competitions to three games last week with a 2-0 away triumph over Western United. Guillermo May and Max Mata scored three minutes apart late in the first half.

The visitors saw their unbeaten streak end after four games last week as they fell to a 1-0 away loss to Melbourne Victory. They failed to score for the third time in five games and will look to improve upon that record.

The two local rivals will meet for the third time this season in the New Zealand Derby, the general name given to the meetings between the two teams.

Auckland vs Wellington Phoenix Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met twice with both meetings taking place earlier this season. The Black Knights won the first meeting 2-0 in November and recorded a 2-1 home win in December.

The Black Knights have won six of their eight home games in the A-League this season while keeping five clean sheets.

The visitors have drawn three of their last five league games, with four producing fewer than 2.5 goals.

Auckland have the best defensive record in the A-League this season, conceding 12 goals, seven fewer than Phoenix.

Wellington Phoenix have lost four of their last five away games in the A-League, conceding 10 goals while scoring four.

Only 12th-placed Perth Glory have scored fewer goals (12) than Phoenix (16) in the A-League this season.

The hosts have scored at least two goals in four of their last five games while keeping three clean sheets.

Auckland vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

The Black Knights are on a three-game winning streak, scoring five goals while keeping two clean sheets. They have won four of their last five league games and will look to build on that form. They have a 100% record against the visitors, scoring two goals apiece in two games, and are strong favorites.

The Nix have won just one of their seven league games this year while suffering three losses. They have failed to score in four games in that period. They suffered their first league defeat in five games last week and will look to return to goalscoring ways.

The hosts have been the dominant side in this fixture and considering their current form, the league leaders are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Auckland 2-1 Wellington Phoenix

Auckland vs Wellington Phoenix Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Auckland to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

