Auckland vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | October 25th 2025

Auckland will invite Western Sydney Wanderers to Go Media Stadium in the A-League on Saturday. Both teams drew their campaign opener last week and will look to bounce back here.

The defending Premiers got their campaign underway with a goalless draw against Melbourne Victory. They will look to open their goalscoring record in their first home game of the season.

The visitors met reigning champions Melbourne City at home and were held to a 1-1 draw. Kosta Barbarouses gave them an early lead in the 11th minute, thanks to Brandon Borrello's assist. Their lead was short-lived as Max Caputo pulled City level just two minutes later.

Auckland vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just twice, with both meetings taking place last season. The hosts were unbeaten in these meetings, recording an away win while the reverse fixture ended in a draw.

The Black Knights are unbeaten at home in the A-League in 2025.

The Wanderers are unbeaten in their last 13 regular-season games in the A-League, recording eight wins.

The visitors last suffered an away loss in the A-League in November 2024.

The hosts have scored one goal apiece in their two meetings against the Wanderers.

The Black Knights have kept just two clean sheets in their last seven A-League home games. They have scored at least two goals in five games in that period.

The visitors have scored at least three goals in three of their last six A-League away games.

The hosts have seen under 2.5 goals in five of their last seven regular-season A-League games.

Auckland vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

The Black Knights failed to score in their campaign opener and will look to improve upon that record here. Notably, they have scored in each of their last seven A-League home games.

The Wanderers extended their unbeaten streak in the A-League regular season to 13 games last week and will look to build on that form. They have suffered just one away loss in the A-League since April 2024.

The two teams were held to a 1-1 draw when they met at Go Media Stadium in April last season, and considering their current form, another draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Auckland 1-1 Western Sydney Wanderers

Auckland vs Western Sydney Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More